Coronavirus - Uganda: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Uganda is now 56

- 1 new case confirmed today.

- The new case is a 46 year old Burundian refugee who arrived from Tanzania and was quarantined in Rakai district.

- Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Uganda is now 56.

- 1,177 samples tested today.



