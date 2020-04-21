COVID-19 Hospital Intensive Care Space Planning & COVID-19 Testing Center Protective Swab booths with glove hand ports

Hospital Isolation Rooms

HOSPITALS THROUGHOUT THE USA ARE NOW STRATEGICALLY PLANNING KNOCKED DOWN MODULAR INTENSIVE CARE AND ISOLATION SPACE FOR A POTENTIAL SECOND WAVE OF COVID-19.

Hundreds of thousands of ICU's & millions of isolation units may be needed & the testing centers have an urgent need for Panel Built's Protective Swab Booths with protective glove hand ports ”” — M.R. Secure Sales LLC Spokeman

MANALAPAN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attention: COVID-19 Infection Control Officers and Procurement Staff

MODULAR INTENSIVE CARE UNITS, MODULAR ISOLATION ROOMS, MODULAR NEGATIVE PRESSURE ROOMS AND COVID-19 TESTING CENTER SWAB BOOTHS / VIRUS TESTING BOOTHS ARE BEING CONSIDERED TO INCREASE THEIR FACILITY CAPACITY AND AVOID THE SHORT FALLS EXPERIENCED IN THE FIRST WAVE.

KNOCKED DOWN PREFABRICATED PANEL SYSTEMS AND COMPONENTS CAN BE PURCHASED AND STORED IN LOCAL WAREHOUSES READY FOR RAPID ASSEMBLY WHEN THE NEED OCCURS.

Panel Built, a Georgia based manufacturer, has introduced Prefabricated Modular Steel Panel Hospital Intensive Care Units (ICU's) and Prefabricated Modular Hospital Isolation Rooms along with Negative Pressure Rooms, and COVID-19 Swab Booths | Virus Testing Booths

Swab Booths to help hospitals due to room shortages caused by the COVID-19 surge. Steel panel rooms have multiple uses and can be customized and adapted for for the individual hospital needs.

"We have 330 million persons in the USA. In 12-18 months, at least 1% of the population (if tested) may be infected with COVID-19. If proper protocol is followed, hundreds of thousands of ICU's and millions of isolation units may be needed. The testing centers have a nation wide need for Panel Built's NEW Protective Swab Booths with protective glove hand ports ”— M.R. Secure Sales LLC Spokesman

Panel Built, modular construction provider for 25 years, now offers a way for medical facilities to create and expand their intensive care units (ICU's),and patient isolation areas with Panel Built modular steel panel patient rooms. With the growing Coronavirus pandemic spreading across the United States and internationally, Panel Built’s ICU's and modular isolation rooms are a convenient solution for hospitals that need to increase their single-occupancy, isolation space as quickly as possible. Using a panelized wall system, the ICU's and isolation rooms are fully fabricated in Panel Built’s modular construction facilities. The components are then delivered and assembled on site. This design allows for prefabricated, quickly assembled isolation rooms that have fully customized layouts and designs.

Panel Built’s ICU's and isolation rooms offer options, (where situations warrant), for HVAC systems with fan filter units (FFUs) to keep the room at appropriate temperatures and constantly filter particles with HEPA filtration and UV light from the environment’s air supply with the numerous air exchanges per hour. Patient isolation rooms can be customized with a negative pressure environment for patients who may have an impaired immune system and may be a carrier for other infectious diseases that are airborne spread along with the droplet spread Coronavirus. Diseases such as TB, Measles, Mumps, Varicella and other respiratory infections fall into the airborne category. When the negative pressure isolation room is needed, the air pressure inside the isolation room is lower than entrance ante room to keep air flowing into the patient isolation room instead of out, keeping any contaminants or particles from escaping the room. All isolation rooms should be used in conjunction with proper staff and equipment sanitizing and hospital contamination control procedures.

NEW PRODUCT FOR TESTING CENTERS THROUGHOUT THE USA >>>>>>>COVID-19 Swab Booths | Virus Testing Booths

Swab Booths

Request a Free Swab Testing Booth Quote.... CALL Mike Rosenberg at 732-491-5120

Fast Swab Booth Delivery & Instant Installation

Currently, many cities and states are looking for fast, efficient, and safe ways to offer the COVID-19 test to their citizens. Panel Built's swab testing booths would create a secure environment for healthcare professionals to test a large number of patients as quickly as they can gather a sample. Swab Booths offer a controlled environment with a glove-ports installed into a glass or plexiglass window to allow for the testing of patients behind a protective envelope.

Flexible, Prefabricated Virus Testing Booth Solution

While Panel Built's Virus Testing Booths are prefabricated in our modular construction facilities. each booth can be specially designed for your specific needs. Generally, the booths are configured as a small, exterior, one-person booth, with just enough room to provide the testing through the installed glove-ports; however, if another layout would better fit your facility's testing needs, our booths can be adapted to best fit you needs. The booths may be designed for exterior and/or interior testing environments.

Proven Modular Construction Excellence

As a prefabricated construction provider for 25 years, Panel Built, Inc. has one of the most efficient production lines in the business. Panel Built's modular manufacturing techniques allow for the assembly of swab testing booths quicker than stick-built alternatives, providing you with a testing space as soon as possible. Panel Built's swab booths utilize the same panelized wall system as our other exterior buildings, creating a space quickly and conveniently for you.

Panel Built was founded in 1995 by brothers Pat and Mike Kiernan, and began with the construction of pre-manufactured buildings. Today, Panel Built offers a complete line of custom Prefabricated Modular Steel Panel Hospital Intensive Care Units (ICU's) & Modular Isolation Rooms & When Needed, Negative Pressure Rooms with HEPA Filter & UV Light Options as well as modular offices, mezzanines, security booths, pre-assembled exterior buildings, and cleanrooms. Panel Built isolation rooms are designed 100% to customer specification and are delivered with components ready for installation. Panel Built’s main mission is, “Solving Our Customers’ Space Needs with Excellence and Great Customer Service.”

If your hospital is in need of any of the above referenced products, call or email me ASAP.

Thank you and stay safe.

Mike

Contact information:

Mike Rosenberg

M.R. Secure Sales

Limited Liability Company

Cell 732-491-5120 mrosenberg@mrsecuresales.com

https://www.mrsecuresales.com/

Isolation Room Brochure:https://www.panelbuilt.com/wp-content/uploads/Isolation-Rooms.pdf

For more information, visit:https://www.panelbuilt.com/isolation-rooms/

www.panelbuilt.com

Steve Grzesik

Sales Manager Welded Steel Division,

Panel Built, Inc.

P.O. Box 2658, Blairsville, GA 30514

Office (706) 745-6540 TF (800) 636-3873 Fax (706) 745-1450



