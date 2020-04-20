Aura Minerals Provides Update Regarding Operations in Honduras

/EIN News/ -- ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA) (“Aura” or the “Company”) today provided an update regarding the interruption of operations at its San Andres Mine in Honduras in response to COVID-19 which Aura first announced on March 29, 2020.



On March 16, 2020, the Honduran government approved by PCM Decree 21-2020, among others, the suspension of work in the public and private sectors, with private companies such as Aura having to operate with a minimal work force for general maintenance no greater than 50 people (the “Government Orders”). The Government Orders have since been extended until April 26, 2020. Minerales de Occidente, S.A. de C.V., the Company’s subsidiary which owns the surface and mineral rights of the San Andres Mine, initially obtained authorization to continue leaching activities, but has since suspended such activities in response to the extension of the Government Orders.

"We continue to monitor the situation closely and remain committed to the health and safety of our employees and contractors, and the communities in which they live and work," said Rodrigo Barbosa, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aura.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements”, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) which include, but are not limited to, the duration or extent of the restrictions and suspensions resulting from the Government Orders with respect to our Honduran operations, and the effect that any such restrictions or suspensions may have on our operations and our financial and operational results; the ability of the Company to successfully maintain our Honduran operations, or to restart these operations efficiently or economically, or at all; and the impact of COVID-19 on our workforce, suppliers and other essential resources and what effect those impacts, if they occur, would have on our business.

Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to predict or control, including any changes to the conditions and limitations imposed by the Government Orders and the duration of such conditions or limitations, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Annual Information Form on file with certain Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

About Aura 360° Mining

Aura is focused on mining in complete terms – thinking holistically about how its business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We calls this 360° Mining.

Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The Company’s producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras, the Ernesto/Pau-a -Pique gold mine in Brazil, the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico and one pre-operational gold mine in the United States, Gold Road. In addition, the Company has two additional gold projects in Brazil, Almas and Matupá, and one gold project in Colombia, Tolda Fria.

For further information, please visit Aura’s website at www.auraminerals.com or contact:

Rodrigo Barbosa

President & CEO

305-239-9332



