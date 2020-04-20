NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Landlord contracts should protect both the tenant and the property owner. However, ambiguities in contract language can be confusing and may require the help of a legal professional to manage. Attorney Aaron Schlossberg has worked in such cases before and has guidelines that help manage this complicated situation.Attorney Aaron Schlossberg Defines a Few Common Landlord Contract AmbiguitiesAaron Schlossberg is a committed attorney who services clients throughout the State of New York. His accomplishments as a lawyer include a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English from The John Hopkins University and Juris Doctorate Degree from the George Washington University Law School. He often handles landlord contract disputes -- on both sides of the dispute -- and has developed significant experience in this field.Attorney Aaron Schlossberg defines a landlord contract ambiguity as any confusing or vague language in a lease contract that may be interpreted in many ways. For example, a deal may claim that the landlord is responsible for "all external property on the premises" without including OR excluding upgrades that the tenant makes. Aaron Schlossberg in some circumstances refers to this type of vague language as a potential loophole.A loophole is a bit of legal language in a contract that could be used by the tenant in a way that benefits them. For example, Aaron Schlossberg states that an arrangement that does not define the extent to which a landlord controls external belongings may mean that the landlord could be considered responsible for repairs and replacements to any improvements that the tenant makes to these areas of a home.How Tenants May Use These in Their FavorAccording to attorney Aaron Schlossberg, tenants who find ambiguities like these in their landlord contract should contact a lawyer right away. He states that he has found a large number of these ambiguities in deals over the years and has found ways to make them work in a tenant's favor many times. Trying to handle this type of task on their own could backfire, and there are alternative ways to conserve costs.First of all, Aaron Schlossberg states, tenants who try to do intricate legal work like this without getting help from an expert could make mistakes that might void their contract or worse. For example, they could try to make repairs on their property that the landlord may not approve, which could violate the terms of the lease and result in legal trouble. Aaron Schlossberg also states that such tactics could also be viewed as unethical.Instead, he states that it is helpful to use a lawyer who will also help the client to understand the client's rights. A tenant’s rights are defined not only by the landlord contract but by the common law as well. As a result, Aaron Schlossberg states that it is critical to find a legal professional who fully understands these types of requirements and who can help protect their clients from being taken advantage of by questionable landlord behavior.



