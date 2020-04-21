Shannon's online-only Spring Fine Art Auction, April 30th, features American art, modern and contemporary art and prints

DANIEL RIDGWAY KNIGHT, American (1839-1924), Summer Afternoon, Seine Valley, oil on canvas, signed, 32 ¾ x 25 ¾ inches, Estimate $35,000-45,000 MILTON RESNICK, American (1917-2004), "Ulysses,” 1956, oil on canvas, signed and dated, 57 x 44 inches, Estimate $12,000-18,000 REGINALD MARSH, American (1898-1954), Three Girls on the Boardwalk, (a double-sided work), oil on board, signed, 16 ¼ x 20 inches, Estimate $7,000-10,000 ERIC SLOANE, American (1905-1985), "Berkshire Barn," oil on Masonite, signed, 23 x 38 inches, Estimate: $12,000-18,000

Shannon’s postponed their Spring catalog and opted to proceed with an Internet-only sale. The auction will take place Thursday, April 30th at 2 pm Eastern.

MILFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shannon’s recently expanded their online auction program in response to the developing “stay home, stay safe” public health initiatives, postponing their Spring catalog and opting to proceed with an Internet-only sale. The online auction will take place Thursday, April 30th at 2 pm Eastern. The catalog is now available on shannons.com and via Invaluable.com.There is no shortage of quality in Shannon’s 185-lot online auction. The sale is led by a Daniel Ridgway Knight painting titled Summer Afternoon, Seine Valley. The painting is of a young peasant woman in a colorful garden, with the Seine River visible in the background. Purchased in New York City at John Levy Galleries, the painting descended in one family for generations and is now being offered at a $35,000-45,000 estimate.Other highlights in American Impressionism include a watercolor Ravine at Arkville, New York by Walter Launt Palmer, Horse Drawn Carriage by the Shore, Florida by Gifford Beal and Preparing the Boat by Anthony Thieme among others.Two large-format Abstract Expressionist paintings by Milton Resnick are being offered from the collection of a private non-profit institution. Each measures over 50 inches in height and both are in original, unrestored condition with provenance from Poindexter Gallery in New York City. Ulysses was painted in 1956 ($10,000-$15,000) and Apparatus in 1958 ($12,000-$18,000), both have been in a private non-profit collection since. Also in the modernist category are paintings by Konrad Cramer, Romulo Maccio, John Little and Lester Johnson.Quality prints have been a staple of Online Auctions at Shannon’s and this sale is no exception with two prints by David Hockney, Celia - Adjusting her Eyelash and Joe McDonald, two by Robert Rauschenberg, Untitled for ROCI and Piece for Tropic and seven silkscreens with baked enamel on steel plates by Jennifer Barlett. Fine prints by John Sloan, Reginald Marsh, Jimmy Ernst and Louise Nevelson will also be sold.“We are fortunate that Shannon’s has the technology in place to proceed with online auctions. We are doing everything we can to continue to serve both our buyers and consignors and have found that with a few adjustments, we have been able to continue doing business. For this auction, we will be posting additional photos to our site and offering video previews by appointment. As usual, our specialists are available by phone or by email to answer any questions,” commented Sandra Germain, Managing Partner at Shannon’s.Other highlights in the auction include a charming John George Brown, Shoeshine Boy, Three Girls on the Boardwalk, by Reginald Marsh, Morning Hunt by Eric Sloane , Marshes and Dunes at Ipswich by Arthur Wesley Dow and a Barbizon landscape by Paul Trouillebert.The auction will start promptly at 2:00PM ET via Invaluable.com on Thursday, April 30th. A link to the sale will be available on the Shannon’s homepage. Bidding will take place live online through Invaluable.com. Absentee bids arranged by request through shannons.com or by contacting the gallery.Consignments for auctions at Shannon’s are accepted year-round. To consign a single piece of artwork, an estate or a collection, please call (203) 877-1711; or, send an e-mail to info@shannons.com. To learn more about Shannon’s Fine Art Auctioneers and the Thursday, April 30th auction, please visit www.shannons.com or follow them on social media. Updates are posted frequently.# # # #



