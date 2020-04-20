Porsche Cars Canada announces extension of Roadside Assistance Program to front-line personnel in Ontario

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) has announced the extension of its Roadside Assistance services to include the approximate 235,000 Ontario hospital front-line workers, aimed at benefiting doctors, nurses, and respiratory therapists, until May 31, 2020. The purpose of this program is to assist those who may be experiencing a roadside event, regardless of the brand vehicle they drive.



“The world is experiencing one of the worst public health crises in its history and we are happy to offer a gesture to keep the valuable frontline workers moving as safely as possible,” said Marc Ouayoun, President & CEO, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. “We recognize their tremendous contributions and feel that assisting in transportation issues during this time while they work towards the safety and wellbeing of Ontarians is our way to contribute to the greater good.”

To qualify, individuals phoning 1-800-PORSCHE are simply required to identify themselves by presenting their Ontario hospital-issued identification between April 15 and May 31, 2020. The services rendered under the Porsche Roadside Assistance Program include the following: towing, battery jump-start, flat tire assistance, and emergency fuel delivery.

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 50 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 19 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. In 2019, Porsche sold an unprecedented 9,025 units in Canada, up 1.4% over the prior year.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

