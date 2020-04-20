When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: April 17, 2020 FDA Publish Date: April 20, 2020 Product Type: Drugs Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Out-of-Specification Results for High Molecular Weight Polymers Company Name: Braun Medical Inc Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Ceftazidime for Injection USP (2g) and Dextrose for Injection USP (50 ml) in Duplex® Container

Company Announcement

Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun) is voluntarily recalling one (1) lot of 2g Ceftazidime for Injection USP (2g) and Dextrose for Injection USP (50 ml) in Duplex® Container to the hospital/user level.. During stability testing of Batch H8J812, test results were found to exceed the specification limits for High Molecular Weight Polymers (HMWP) at the nineteen (19) month [82 week] stability interval.

Elevated levels of High Molecular Weight Polymers have been shown to cause kidney damage and liver issues in animal studies. While the impact of HMWP in humans is unknown, B. Braun is initiating this voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution to prevent any risks of adverse reactions due to the elevated HMWP levels. To date there have been no complaints or reports of adverse reactions associated with this product lot.

Ceftazidime for Injection USP and Dextrose Injection USP is a cephalosporin antibacterial indicated in the treatment of the following infections caused by susceptible isolates of the designated microorganisms: Lower respiratory tract infections; skin and skin-structure infections; bacterial septicemia; bone and joint infections; gynecologic infections; intra-abdominal infections; and central nervous system infections.

Ceftazidime for Injection USP and Dextrose Injection USP in the DUPLEX® Container is a flexible dual chamber container containing approximately 50 mL of 5% Dextrose Injection in the diluent chamber and ceftazidime in the drug powder chamber. After reconstitution, the concentration is equivalent to 2 g ceftazidime. Ceftazidime for Injection USP and Dextrose Injection USP is packaged in 24 DUPLEX® Containers per case. The affected recalled product includes the following lot number and expiration date:

NDC ref Dose/Volume Impacted Batch Expiration Date 0264-3145-11 3145-11 2 g per 50 mL H8J812 31 Jul 2020

Product was distributed Nationwide within the United States to domestic distributors. Pictures of the product and product labeling follow this press release.

B. Braun is notifying its distributors and customers by an official recall notice sent via certified registered mail and is arranging for return of all recalled products. Facilities and distributors that have product which is being recalled should discontinue use immediately and contact the B. Braun Medical Inc. Customer Support Department at 800-227-2862 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. EST to arrange for product return.

Facilities with questions regarding this recall can contact B. Braun by phone at 800-227-2862 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. EST. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

About B. Braun

B. Braun Medical Inc., a leader in infusion therapy and pain management, develops, manufactures, and markets innovative medical products and services to the healthcare industry. Other key product areas include nutrition, pharmacy admixture and dialysis. The company is committed to eliminating preventable treatment errors and enhancing patient, clinician and environmental safety. B. Braun Medical is headquartered in Bethlehem, PA and is part of the B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S., which includes B. Braun Interventional Systems, Aesculap® and CAPS®.

Globally, the B. Braun Group of Companies employs more than 64,000 employees in 64 countries. Guided by its Sharing Expertise® philosophy, B. Braun continuously exchanges knowledge with customers, partners and clinicians to address the critical issues of improving care and lowering costs. To learn more about B. Braun Medical, explore our website.