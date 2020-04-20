TRUiC announces a new business name generator to help startups

Truic

Adding to a wealth of existing free resources, TRUiC announces a free online business name generator tool that also helps check domain availability

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- TRUiC announced a new business name generator that helps users check domain name availability at no charge. The company is already known for helping people meet the challenges of starting a business by helping them find, plan and form one with its actionable and accessible tools. It aims to make available the type of resources to help new businesses succeed. This is especially handy during a time when many Americans will make the move from recent unemployment towards their own start-ups, where TRUiC tipped users about the types of businesses that tend to do well during a recession Besides having already helped over 300,000 Americans start their own business, it is also true that worldwide thousands of entrepreneurs have found the resources invaluable to their enterprises. In a recent statement TRUiC announced that online retail in the U.S. is projected to reach annual sales that will surpass the $700 billion mark in 2022, a huge increase from the current $500 billion.Retail is not the only online business that is growing and the gig economy has shown that there is a demand for other types of services including writing, design, consulting, and marketing. Internet entrepreneurs have the added advantage that they can work from any location and can regulate working hours to suit them.The team at TRUiC stresses that every business starts with a business idea, but its planning and success doesn’t end there. Currently, the unemployment rates in the U.S. are very high and the predicted increase from the after-effects of the COVID-19 epidemic will force many people to rethink their next career move.Whether these ideas include full-time employment or a side hustle to augment an existing income, there is no shortage of business prospects out there. However, finding these and taking the next challenging steps is never easy and resources like those already offered by TRUiC are invaluable.Choosing a new business can be tricky, but with the right idea, whether it’s for an online store, home-based or a physical store, the online business guide is known for offering easy guidelines. These include the most popular business ideas and how prospective business owners can find the ones best suited to them.Branding of a new business is one of the many challenges that TRUiC set out to meet and they recently announced their new free online business name generator. Prospective business owners are assisted with brainstorming ideas and checking domain availability.To register a business name in the U.S. the name must be unique to the state where the business is registered and must have domain availability. TRUiC offers a guide to all 50 states with all their individual rules and regulations. A U.S. Federal Trademark Search is also needed to ensure that a business name is not already taken up by another brand with a web presence.The steps required to register a business name and to get it started are currently as follows:• Business name search• Ensuring that it is unique and has a domain name available• Find requirements for registering the name in any of the 50 states• File a DBA if the business will trade under another name than that of the registered business• Registering of an LLC• Structuring of the business• Brand visibilityThe business name generator is the innovative addition to guiding new business owners through the entire process, TRUiC also offers business formation guides, LLC formation guides, professional business structuring formation services and brand visibility design teams.“Our marketplace is for those wanting to start a business and we want to help them save on the two important resources needed for starting and maintaining a business. These resources are time and money. We offer free tools and our service providers offer reduced costs so that new businesses can increase their customer acquisition.” Says Nagabhushanam “Bobby” Peddi, TRUiC CEO.More information about the new business name generator and a wider range of startup resources can be found here: https://howtostartanllc.com/ About TRUiC: Driven by a diverse team of entrepreneurs who understand the processes required to form and grow a business, TRUiC was created in 2008 to help make business ownership accessible to everyone. Taking the lessons learned from their own experience in business, the team comes from different backgrounds which allows them to offer a broad perspective and unique strategies. They share their experiences to reduce the time and frustrations required to research every aspect of starting up a business. All basic services including the business name generator are free, and businesses can also opt for carefully vetted professional services.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.