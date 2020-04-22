Consumer Acquisition Offers Full Access To Creative Research & Ad Management Software to Help Workers At Home

Consumer Acquisition Logo

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Due to the recent and widespread shift in employees working from home, this may have resulted in inefficiencies to the way ad campaign managers are able to optimize Facebook and Google ads and perform creative research. Consumer Acquisition today announced its plans to make working from home a little easier. Starting today, advertisers have full access to its AdRules creative research and competitive benchmarks and all new advertisers have full access to its full AdRules platform to automate and streamline Facebook and Google media buying.The AdRules self-service platform uses workflow automation to help creative teams discover new ideas faster and campaign managers build ads quicker while improving reporting capabilities over Facebook and Google’s native tools.Here are some of the available features to explore:● See Over 500,000 Videos From Facebook and Google App Advertisers● Build Your Own Competitor List, See Their Video Ads And Sort Creatives By Impression & Network● See How KPIs Compare To Competitors: CPC, CPI, CTR, CPM, ROAS, Bidding Strategies, Audience & Country Targeting, Creative And More● Full Bidding Capabilities: App Event Optimization, Value And Min ROAS● Robust Creative Analytics and Ad Building To Automate Workflow For Facebook & Google Ad Creation● What's Hot In Q2 2020? Check Out Cur Creative Strategy Decks!● View Unified KPIs In One Dashboard, Facebook, Instagram, Google, MMPs And First-Party BI Data● MMPs We Support: Adjust, Appsflyer, Branch, Kochava, Singular and TenjinBrian Bowman, CEO of Consumer Acquisition, said: “AdRules makes it easy for advertisers to discover creative trends and quickly launch new ads to keep creative concepts flowing. By lifting barriers and making AdRules free through July*, we believe we’re doing our part to make the work from home experience both a little easier and more productive.”Please follow this link for more information AdRules FREE Until July 31, 2020: https://www.consumeracquisition.com/q2-2020-creative-trends-and-competitive-benchmarks/ About Consumer AcquisitionFounded in 2013, Consumer Acquisition provides a creative studio, fully-managed user acquisition and SaaS tools for social advertisers. The company has managed over $3 billion in creative and social ad spend for the world’s largest mobile games and apps including Rovio, Glu Mobile, Roblox, Jam City, Wooga, Lion Studios, Sun Basket and many others. For more information, visit www.consumeracquisition.com Facebookis a registered trademark of Facebook Inc.Googleis a registered trademark of Google LLC.*Some restrictions apply.



