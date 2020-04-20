There were 533 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,212 in the last 365 days.

Triumph Bancorp Reports First Quarter Net Loss to Common Stockholders of $4.5 Million

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) (“Triumph” or the “Company”) today announced earnings and operating results for the first quarter of 2020.

As part of how we measure our results, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures to ascertain performance.  These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled in the section labeled “Metrics and non-GAAP financial reconciliation” at the end of this press release.

2020 First Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments

  • For the first quarter of 2020, net loss available to common stockholders was $4.5 million. Diluted losses per share were $0.18. 

  • On January 1, 2020, we adopted Accounting Standard Update 2016-13, “Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments,” commonly referred to as the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) model.

  • For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, we recorded $20.3 million of total credit loss expense. $17.4 million  of this is recorded as credit loss expense related to our loan portfolio summarized as follows:

    • Significant deterioration in our macroeconomic forecasts to reflect expected economic impact of COVID-19 resulted in approximately $10.5 million of credit loss expense.

    • $3.0 million of credit loss expense is due to net loan growth of $126.0 million and changes in the mix of our total loan portfolio. Net charge offs were $1.5 million and the change in specific reserves was $2.3 million.

    • The adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, increased the ACL by $0.3 million.

    • Our ACL as a percentage of loans held for investment increased 34 basis points during the quarter to 1.04% at March 31, 2020.

  • For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, we recorded in other noninterest expense $2.9 million of credit loss expense related to off balance sheet commitments to lend to reserve for the contractual term of the commitments considering our economic forecast of future conditions. Total unfunded commitments subject to the reserve as of March 31, 2020 were $596.1 million. This includes a $105.3 million increase in unsettled liquid credit balances at the end of the period that created approximately $1.6 million of credit expense for the quarter.

  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 5.63% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. 

  • Total loans held for investment increased $126.0 million, or 3.0%, to $4.321 billion at March 31, 2020. Excluding premium finance loans, loan growth totaled $227.1 million. Average loans for the quarter decreased $88.6 million, or 2.1%, to $4.046 billion.

  • The total dollar value of invoices purchased by Triumph Business Capital for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $1.451 billion with an average invoice size of $1,651. The transportation average invoice size for the quarter was $1,481.

  • For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, TriumphPay processed 504,250 invoices paying 44,568 distinct carriers a total of $530.8 million.

  • During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, we repurchased 871,319 shares into treasury stock under our stock repurchase program at an average price of $40.81, for a total of $35.6 million, effectively completing the $50.0 million stock repurchase program authorized by our board of directors on October 16, 2019.

  • On April 20, 2020, the Company entered into an agreement to sell the assets (the “Disposal Group”) of Triumph Premium Finance (“TPF”) and exit its premium finance line of business. The decision to sell TPF was made during the three months ended March 31, 2020, and at March 31, 2020, the carrying amount of the Disposal Group, primarily consisting of $98.3 million of premium finance loans, was transferred to assets held for sale.

Balance Sheet

Total loans held for investment increased $126.0 million, or 3.0%, during the first quarter to $4.321 billion at March 31, 2020. The commercial finance portfolio increased $135.1 million, or 10.8%, to $1.386 billion, the national lending portfolio increased $61.2 million, or 7.2%, to $911.6 million, and the community banking portfolio decreased $70.3 million, or 3.4%, to $2.023 billion during the quarter.

Total deposits were $3.682 billion at March 31, 2020, a decrease of $107.9 million, or 2.8%, in the first quarter of 2020.  Non-interest-bearing deposits accounted for 23% of total deposits and non-time deposits accounted for 60% of total deposits at March 31, 2020. 

Net Interest Income

We earned net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 of $62.5 million compared to $66.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Yields on loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 were down 26 bps from the prior quarter to 7.22%. The average cost of our total deposits was 1.05% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to 1.15% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. 

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets were 1.09% of total assets at March 31, 2020 compared to 0.87% of total assets at December 31, 2019.  The ratio of past due to total loans increased to 1.99% at March 31, 2020 from 1.74% at December 31, 2019. We recorded total net charge-offs of $1.5 million, or 0.04% of average loans, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to net charge-offs of $3.2 million, or 0.08% of average loans, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. 

Non-Interest Income and Expense

We earned non-interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 of $7.5 million compared to $8.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, non-interest expense totaled $57.7 million, which included $2.9 million of credit loss expense for off balance sheet commitments to lend. Credit loss expense for off balance sheet commitments to lend had a 420 basis point impact on our efficiency ratio this quarter. Non-interest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was $52.7 million.

The following table sets forth key metrics used by Triumph to monitor our operations. Footnotes in this table can be found in our definitions of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this document.

    As of and for the Three Months Ended  
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
(Dollars in thousands)   2020     2019     2019     2019     2019  
Financial Highlights:                                        
Total assets   $ 5,353,729     $ 5,060,297     $ 5,039,697     $ 4,783,189     $ 4,529,783  
Loans held for investment   $ 4,320,548     $ 4,194,512     $ 4,209,417     $ 3,835,903     $ 3,612,869  
Deposits   $ 3,682,015     $ 3,789,906     $ 3,697,833     $ 3,658,978     $ 3,314,440  
Net income available to common stockholders   $ (4,450 )   $ 16,709     $ 14,317     $ 12,730     $ 14,788  
                                         
Performance Ratios - Annualized:                                        
Return on average assets     (0.36 %)     1.31 %     1.17 %     1.09 %     1.33 %
Return on average total equity     (2.85 %)     10.24 %     8.79 %     7.83 %     9.30 %
Return on average tangible common equity (1)     (4.09 %)     14.54 %     12.56 %     11.19 %     13.43 %
Yield on loans(2)     7.22 %     7.48 %     7.63 %     7.95 %     7.99 %
Cost of interest bearing deposits     1.34 %     1.45 %     1.49 %     1.42 %     1.24 %
Cost of total deposits     1.05 %     1.15 %     1.19 %     1.14 %     0.99 %
Cost of total funds     1.23 %     1.35 %     1.41 %     1.40 %     1.28 %
Net interest margin(2)     5.63 %     5.72 %     5.85 %     5.99 %     6.15 %
Net non-interest expense to average assets     4.12 %     3.46 %     3.64 %     3.68 %     3.70 %
Efficiency ratio     82.44 %     70.15 %     71.93 %     71.37 %     70.54 %
                                         
Asset Quality:(3)                                        
Past due to total loans(4)     1.99 %     1.74 %     1.91 %     1.60 %     2.17 %
Non-performing loans to total loans     1.26 %     0.97 %     1.00 %     0.96 %     0.95 %
Non-performing assets to total assets     1.09 %     0.87 %     0.91 %     0.86 %     0.84 %
ACL to non-performing loans(5)     82.37 %     71.63 %     75.58 %     79.91 %     80.70 %
ACL to total loans(5)     1.04 %     0.69 %     0.76 %     0.77 %     0.76 %
Net charge-offs to average loans     0.04 %     0.08 %     0.01 %     0.05 %     0.03 %
                                         
Capital:                                        
Tier 1 capital to average assets(6)     9.62 %     10.03 %     10.37 %     10.84 %     11.32 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(6)     9.03 %     10.29 %     10.08 %     11.08 %     11.76 %
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(6)     8.24 %     9.46 %     9.26 %     10.19 %     10.81 %
Total capital to risk-weighted assets(5)     11.63 %     12.76 %     11.79 %     12.88 %     13.62 %
Total equity to total assets     11.01 %     12.58 %     12.57 %     13.45 %     14.27 %
Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets(1)     7.77 %     9.16 %     9.10 %     9.78 %     10.37 %
                                         
Per Share Amounts:                                        
Book value per share   $ 24.45     $ 25.50     $ 24.99     $ 24.56     $ 24.19  
Tangible book value per share (1)   $ 16.64     $ 17.88     $ 17.40     $ 17.13     $ 16.82  
Basic earnings (loss) per common share   $ (0.18 )   $ 0.67     $ 0.56     $ 0.48     $ 0.55  
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share   $ (0.18 )   $ 0.66     $ 0.56     $ 0.48     $ 0.55  
Shares outstanding end of period     24,101,120       24,964,961       25,357,985       26,198,308       26,709,411  


Unaudited consolidated balance sheet as of:

    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
 (Dollars in thousands)   2020     2019     2019     2019     2019  
ASSETS                                        
Total cash and cash equivalents   $ 208,414     $ 197,880     $ 115,043     $ 209,305     $ 171,950  
Securities - available for sale     302,122       248,820       302,917       329,991       339,465  
Securities - held to maturity     8,217       8,417       8,517       8,573       8,499  
Equity securities     5,678       5,437       5,543       5,479       5,183  
Loans held for sale     4,431       2,735       7,499       2,877       610  
Loans held for investment     4,320,548       4,194,512       4,209,417       3,835,903       3,612,869  
Allowance for credit losses     (44,732 )     (29,092 )     (31,895 )     (29,416 )     (27,605 )
Loans, net     4,275,816       4,165,420       4,177,522       3,806,487       3,585,264  
Assets held for sale     97,895                          
FHLB and other restricted stock     37,080       19,860       23,960       18,037       21,191  
Premises and equipment, net     98,363       96,595       87,112       84,998       84,931  
Other real estate owned ("OREO"), net     2,540       3,009       2,849       3,351       3,073  
Goodwill and intangible assets, net     188,208       190,286       192,440       194,668       197,015  
Bank-owned life insurance     41,122       40,954       40,724       40,847       40,667  
Deferred tax asset, net     9,457       3,812       5,971       7,278       7,608  
Other assets     74,386       77,072       69,600       71,298       64,327  
Total assets   $ 5,353,729     $ 5,060,297     $ 5,039,697     $ 4,783,189     $ 4,529,783  
LIABILITIES                                        
Non-interest bearing deposits   $ 846,412     $ 809,696     $ 754,233     $ 684,223     $ 667,597  
Interest bearing deposits     2,835,603       2,980,210       2,943,600       2,974,755       2,646,843  
Total deposits     3,682,015       3,789,906       3,697,833       3,658,978       3,314,440  
Customer repurchase agreements     3,693       2,033       14,124       12,788       3,727  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     850,000       430,000       530,000       305,000       405,000  
Subordinated notes     87,347       87,327       49,010       48,983       48,956  
Junior subordinated debentures     39,689       39,566       39,443       39,320       39,200  
Other liabilities     101,638       74,875       75,594       74,758       72,244  
Total liabilities     4,764,382       4,423,707       4,406,004       4,139,827       3,883,567  
EQUITY                                        
Common stock     272       272       272       271       271  
Additional paid-in-capital     474,441       473,251       472,368       471,145       470,292  
Treasury stock, at cost     (102,677 )     (67,069 )     (52,632 )     (27,468 )     (9,881 )
Retained earnings     222,809       229,030       212,321       198,004       185,274  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     (5,498 )     1,106       1,364       1,410       260  
Total stockholders' equity     589,347       636,590       633,693       643,362       646,216  
Total liabilities and equity   $ 5,353,729     $ 5,060,297     $ 5,039,697     $ 4,783,189     $ 4,529,783  


Unaudited consolidated statement of income:

    For the Three Months Ended  
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
 (Dollars in thousands)   2020     2019     2019     2019     2019  
Interest income:                                        
Loans, including fees   $ 48,323     $ 52,395     $ 50,249     $ 47,910     $ 45,094  
Factored receivables, including fees     24,292       25,573       25,570       25,558       24,556  
Securities     2,107       2,379       2,784       2,667       2,644  
FHLB and other restricted stock     204       165       209       146       192  
Cash deposits     488       659       603       1,022       778  
Total interest income     75,414       81,171       79,415       77,303       73,264  
Interest expense:                                        
Deposits     9,677       10,961       11,036       10,010       8,218  
Subordinated notes     1,347       1,035       840       839       839  
Junior subordinated debentures     646       687       719       744       760  
Other borrowings     1,244       2,080       2,055       2,291       2,136  
Total interest expense     12,914       14,763       14,650       13,884       11,953  
Net interest income     62,500       66,408       64,765       63,419       61,311  
Credit loss expense     17,361       382       2,865       3,681       1,014  
Net interest income after credit loss expense     45,139       66,026       61,900       59,738       60,297  
Non-interest income:                                        
Service charges on deposits     1,588       1,889       1,937       1,700       1,606  
Card income     1,800       1,943       2,015       2,071       1,844  
Net OREO gains (losses) and valuation adjustments     (257 )     50       (56 )     148       209  
Net gains (losses) on sale of securities     38       39       19       14       (11 )
Fee income     1,686       1,686       1,624       1,519       1,612  
Insurance commissions     1,051       1,092       1,247       961       919  
Other     1,571       1,967       956       1,210       1,359  
Total non-interest income     7,477       8,666       7,742       7,623       7,538  
Non-interest expense:                                        
Salaries and employee benefits     30,722       29,586       28,717       28,120       26,439  
Occupancy, furniture and equipment     5,182       4,667       4,505       4,502       4,522  
FDIC insurance and other regulatory assessments     315       (302 )     (2 )     303       299  
Professional fees     2,107       1,904       1,969       1,550       1,865  
Amortization of intangible assets     2,078       2,154       2,228       2,347       2,402  
Advertising and promotion     1,292       1,347       1,379       1,796       1,604  
Communications and technology     5,501       5,732       5,382       4,988       4,874  
Other     10,493       7,573       7,975       7,098       6,561  
Total non-interest expense     57,690       52,661       52,153       50,704       48,566  
Net income (loss) before income tax     (5,074 )     22,031       17,489       16,657       19,269  
Income tax expense (benefit)     (624 )     5,322       3,172       3,927       4,481  
Net income (loss)   $ (4,450 )   $ 16,709     $ 14,317     $ 12,730     $ 14,788  


Earnings per share:

    For the Three Months Ended  
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
(Dollars in thousands)   2020     2019     2019     2019     2019  
Basic                                        
Net income (loss) to common stockholders   $ (4,450 )   $ 16,709     $ 14,317     $ 12,730     $ 14,788  
Weighted average common shares outstanding     24,314,329       25,089,447       25,621,054       26,396,351       26,679,724  
Basic earnings (loss) per common share   $ (0.18 )   $ 0.67     $ 0.56     $ 0.48     $ 0.55  
                                         
Diluted                                        
Net income (loss) to common stockholders - diluted   $ (4,450 )   $ 16,709     $ 14,317     $ 12,730     $ 14,788  
Weighted average common shares outstanding     24,314,329       25,089,447       25,621,054       26,396,351       26,679,724  
Dilutive effects of:                                        
Assumed exercises of stock options           69,865       60,068       59,962       64,166  
Restricted stock awards           70,483       45,631       30,110       49,795  
Restricted stock units           13,264       3,045              
Performance stock units - market based           11,803       4,673              
Performance stock units - performance based                              
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted     24,314,329       25,254,862       25,734,471       26,486,423       26,793,685  
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share   $ (0.18 )   $ 0.66     $ 0.56     $ 0.48     $ 0.55  
                                         
Shares that were not considered in computing diluted earnings per common share because they were antidilutive are as follows:  
                                         
    For the Three Months Ended  
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
    2020     2019     2019     2019     2019  
Stock options     225,055       66,019       67,023       70,037       50,752  
Restricted stock awards     147,748             3,209             13,290  
Restricted stock units     55,228                   58,400       58,400  
Performance stock units - market based     67,707       55,228       55,228       70,879       58,400  
Performance stock units - performance based     254,000       254,000                    


Loans held for investment summarized as of:

    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
 (Dollars in thousands)   2020     2019     2019     2019     2019  
Commercial real estate   $ 985,757     $ 1,046,961     $ 1,115,559     $ 1,098,279     $ 1,093,882  
Construction, land development, land     198,050       160,569       164,186       157,861       145,002  
1-4 family residential properties     169,703       179,425       186,405       186,070       194,067  
Farmland     133,579       154,975       161,447       144,594       156,299  
Commercial     1,412,822       1,342,683       1,369,505       1,257,330       1,117,640  
Factored receivables     661,100       619,986       599,651       583,131       570,663  
Consumer     20,326       21,925       24,967       26,048       27,941  
Mortgage warehouse     739,211       667,988       587,697       382,590       307,375  
  Total loans   $ 4,320,548     $ 4,194,512     $ 4,209,417     $ 3,835,903     $ 3,612,869  

Our total loans held for investment portfolio consists of traditional community bank loans as well as commercial finance product lines focused on businesses that require specialized financial solutions and national lending product lines that further diversify our lending operations.

Commercial finance loans are further summarized below:

    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
(Dollars in thousands)   2020     2019     2019     2019     2019  
Commercial - Equipment   $ 479,483     $ 461,555     $ 429,412     $ 395,094     $ 364,447  
Commercial - Asset-based lending     245,001       168,955       247,026       208,896       174,447  
Factored receivables     661,100       619,986       599,651       583,131       570,663  
  Commercial finance   $ 1,385,584     $ 1,250,496     $ 1,276,089     $ 1,187,121     $ 1,109,557  
                                         
Commercial finance % of total loans     32 %     30 %     30 %     31 %     31 %

National lending loans are further summarized below:

    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
(Dollars in thousands)   2020     2019     2019     2019     2019  
Mortgage warehouse   $ 739,211     $ 667,988     $ 587,697     $ 382,590     $ 307,375  
Commercial - Liquid credit     172,380       81,353       37,386       21,758       960  
Commercial - Premium finance           101,015       101,562       72,898       77,389  
National lending   $ 911,591     $ 850,356     $ 726,645     $ 477,246     $ 385,724  
                                         
National lending % of total loans     21 %     20 %     17 %     12 %     11 %

Additional information pertaining to our loan portfolio, summarized for the quarters ended:

    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
(Dollars in thousands)   2020     2019     2019     2019     2019  
Average community banking   $ 2,041,256     $ 2,170,149     $ 2,193,533     $ 2,166,122     $ 2,103,816  
Average commercial finance     1,292,749       1,260,000       1,208,823       1,168,110       1,123,978  
Average national lending     711,837       704,244       541,367       373,755       307,249  
Average total loans   $ 4,045,842     $ 4,134,393     $ 3,943,723     $ 3,707,987     $ 3,535,043  
Community banking yield     5.67 %     5.89 %     5.79 %     5.88 %     5.91 %
Commercial finance yield     11.00 %     11.64 %     12.31 %     12.52 %     12.50 %
National lending yield     4.80 %     4.96 %     4.63 %     5.62 %     5.73 %
Total loan yield     7.22 %     7.48 %     7.63 %     7.95 %     7.99 %

Information pertaining to our factoring segment, which includes only factoring originated by our Triumph Business Capital subsidiary, summarized as of and for the quarters ended:

     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
    2020     2019     2019     2019     2019  
Factored receivable period end balance   $ 641,366,000     $ 573,372,000     $ 562,009,000     $ 544,601,000     $ 534,420,000  
Yield on average receivable balance     16.13 %     17.20 %     18.23 %     18.73 %     17.96 %
Rolling twelve quarter annual charge-off rate     0.42 %     0.39 %     0.36 %     0.40 %     0.39 %
Factored receivables - transportation concentration     80 %     81 %     83 %     83 %     81 %
                                         
Interest income, including fees   $ 23,497,000     $ 24,813,000     $ 24,869,000     $ 24,762,000     $ 23,803,000  
Non-interest income     1,296,000       1,154,000       1,291,000       1,205,000       1,077,000  
Factored receivable total revenue     24,793,000       25,967,000       26,160,000       25,967,000       24,880,000  
Average net funds employed     537,138,000       524,546,000       494,198,000       483,203,000       490,241,000  
Yield on average net funds employed     18.56 %     19.64 %     21.00 %     21.55 %     20.58 %
                                         
Accounts receivable purchased   $ 1,450,618,000     $ 1,489,538,000     $ 1,450,905,000     $ 1,408,982,000     $ 1,325,140,000  
Number of invoices purchased     878,767       896,487       890,986       874,248       789,838  
Average invoice size   $ 1,651     $ 1,662     $ 1,628     $ 1,612     $ 1,678  
Average invoice size - transportation   $ 1,481     $ 1,507     $ 1,497     $ 1,492     $ 1,541  
Average invoice size - non-transportation   $ 4,061     $ 3,891     $ 3,467     $ 3,047     $ 3,276  

Deposits summarized as of:

    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,    
(Dollars in thousands)   2020     2019     2019     2019     2019    
Non-interest bearing demand   $ 846,412     $ 809,696     $ 754,233     $ 684,223     $ 667,597    
Interest bearing demand     583,445       580,323       587,123       587,164       602,088    
Individual retirement accounts     101,743       104,472       108,593       111,328       112,696    
Money market     412,376       497,105       424,162       440,289       372,109    
Savings     367,163       363,270       356,368       362,594       372,914    
Certificates of deposit     1,056,012       1,084,425       1,120,850       1,122,873       851,411    
Brokered deposits     314,864       350,615       346,504       350,507       335,625    
  Total deposits   $ 3,682,015     $ 3,789,906     $ 3,697,833     $ 3,658,978     $ 3,314,440    

Net interest margin summarized for the three months ended:

     March 31, 2020     December 31, 2019  
    Average             Average     Average             Average  
(Dollars in thousands)   Balance     Interest     Rate     Balance     Interest     Rate  
Interest earning assets:                                                
Interest earning cash balances   $ 141,123     $ 488       1.39 %   $ 153,160     $ 659       1.71 %
Taxable securities     228,996       1,955       3.43 %     254,255       2,157       3.37 %
Tax-exempt securities     25,925       152       2.36 %     37,680       222       2.34 %
FHLB and other restricted stock     21,098       204       3.89 %     25,599       165       2.56 %
Loans     4,045,842       72,615       7.22 %     4,134,393       77,968       7.48 %
  Total interest earning assets   $ 4,462,984     $ 75,414       6.80 %   $ 4,605,087     $ 81,171       6.99 %
Non-interest earning assets:                                                
Other assets     443,563                       445,773                  
  Total assets   $ 4,906,547                     $ 5,050,860                  
Interest bearing liabilities:                                                
Deposits:                                                
Interest bearing demand   $ 586,671     $ 344       0.24 %   $ 588,590     $ 373       0.25 %
Individual retirement accounts     103,351       402       1.56 %     106,645       435       1.62 %
Money market     441,815       1,031       0.94 %     490,438       1,542       1.25 %
Savings     363,888       124       0.14 %     359,024       119       0.13 %
Certificates of deposit     1,068,023       6,006       2.26 %     1,108,647       6,491       2.32 %
  Brokered deposits     344,847       1,770       2.06 %     350,737       2,001       2.26 %
  Total interest bearing deposits     2,908,595       9,677       1.34 %     3,004,081       10,961       1.45 %
Subordinated notes     87,323       1,347       6.20 %     63,706       1,035       6.45 %
Junior subordinated debentures     39,609       646       6.56 %     39,491       687       6.90 %
Other borrowings     361,996       1,244       1.38 %     438,447       2,080       1.88 %
  Total interest bearing liabilities   $ 3,397,523     $ 12,914       1.53 %   $ 3,545,725     $ 14,763       1.65 %
Non-interest bearing liabilities and equity:                                                
Non-interest bearing demand deposits     810,654                       791,379                  
Other liabilities     71,001                       66,210                  
Total equity     627,369                       647,546                  
Total liabilities and equity   $ 4,906,547                     $ 5,050,860                  
Net interest income           $ 62,500                     $ 66,408          
Interest spread                     5.27 %                     5.34 %
Net interest margin                     5.63 %                     5.72 %

Loan balance totals include respective nonaccrual assets.
Net interest spread is the yield on average interest earning assets less the rate on interest bearing liabilities.
Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets.
Average rates have been annualized.


Metrics and non-GAAP financial reconciliation:

    As of and for the Three Months Ended  
 (Dollars in thousands,   March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
 except per share amounts)   2020     2019     2019     2019     2019  
Average total stockholders' equity   $ 627,369     $ 647,546     $ 646,041     $ 652,347     $ 644,960  
Average goodwill and other intangibles     (189,359 )     (191,551 )     (193,765 )     (196,002 )     (198,389 )
Average tangible common stockholders' equity   $ 438,010     $ 455,995     $ 452,276     $ 456,346     $ 446,571  
                                         
Net income (loss)   $ (4,450 )   $ 16,709     $ 14,317     $ 12,730     $ 14,788  
Average tangible common equity     438,010       455,995       452,276       456,346       446,571  
Return on average tangible common equity     (4.09 %)     14.54 %     12.56 %     11.19 %     13.43 %
                                         
                                         
Total stockholders' equity   $ 589,347     $ 636,590     $ 633,693     $ 643,362     $ 646,216  
Goodwill and other intangibles     (188,208 )     (190,286 )     (192,440 )     (194,668 )     (197,015 )
Tangible common stockholders' equity   $ 401,139     $ 446,304     $ 441,253     $ 448,694     $ 449,201  
Common shares outstanding     24,101,120       24,964,961       25,357,985       26,198,308       26,709,411  
Tangible book value per share   $ 16.64     $ 17.88     $ 17.40     $ 17.13     $ 16.82  
                                         
Total assets at end of period   $ 5,353,729     $ 5,060,297     $ 5,039,697     $ 4,783,189     $ 4,529,783  
Goodwill and other intangibles     (188,208 )     (190,286 )     (192,440 )     (194,668 )     (197,015 )
Tangible assets at period end   $ 5,165,521     $ 4,870,011     $ 4,847,257     $ 4,588,521     $ 4,332,768  
Tangible common stockholders' equity ratio     7.77 %     9.16 %     9.10 %     9.78 %     10.37 %

1) Triumph uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Triumph's operational performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance.  The non-GAAP measures used by Triumph include the following:

  • “Adjusted diluted earnings per common share” is defined as adjusted net income available to common stockholders divided by adjusted weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.  Excluded from net income available to common stockholders are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures, net of tax. In our judgment, the adjustments made to net income available to common stockholders allow management and investors to better assess our performance in relation to our core net income by removing the volatility associated with certain acquisition-related items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business.  Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding are adjusted as a result of changes in their dilutive properties given the gain and expense adjustments described herein.

  • "Tangible common stockholders' equity" is defined as common stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets.

  • "Total tangible assets" is defined as total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets.

  • "Tangible book value per share" is defined as tangible common stockholders' equity divided by total common shares outstanding. This measure is important to investors interested in changes from period-to-period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

  • "Tangible common stockholders' equity ratio" is defined as the ratio of tangible common stockholders' equity divided by total tangible assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period-to period in common equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

  • "Return on Average Tangible Common Equity" is defined as net income available to common stockholders divided by average tangible common stockholders' equity.

  • "Adjusted efficiency ratio" is defined as non-interest expenses divided by our operating revenue, which is equal to net interest income plus non-interest income. Also excluded are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures. In our judgment, the adjustments made to operating revenue and non-interest expense allow management and investors to better assess our performance in relation to our core operating revenue by removing the volatility associated with certain acquisition-related items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business.

  • "Adjusted net non-interest expense to average total assets" is defined as non-interest expenses net of non-interest income divided by total average assets. Excluded are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures.  This metric is used by our management to better assess our operating efficiency. 

2) Performance ratios include discount accretion on purchased loans for the periods presented as follows:

    For the Three Months Ended  
    March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,  
(Dollars in thousands)   2020     2019     2019     2019     2019  
Loan discount accretion   $ 2,134     $ 1,555     $ 1,159     $ 1,297     $ 1,557  

3) Asset quality ratios exclude loans held for sale, except for non-performing assets to total assets.

4) Past due ratio has been revised to exclude nonaccrual loans with contractual payments less than 30 days past due.

5) Beginning January 1, 2020, the allowance for credit losses was calculated in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification Topic 326, “Financial Instruments – Credit Losses” (“ASC 326”).  

6) Current quarter ratios are preliminary.

