Triumph Bancorp Reports First Quarter Net Loss to Common Stockholders of $4.5 Million

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) (“Triumph” or the “Company”) today announced earnings and operating results for the first quarter of 2020.



As part of how we measure our results, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures to ascertain performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled in the section labeled “Metrics and non-GAAP financial reconciliation” at the end of this press release.

2020 First Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments

For the first quarter of 2020, net loss available to common stockholders was $4.5 million. Diluted losses per share were $0.18.





On January 1, 2020, we adopted Accounting Standard Update 2016-13, “Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments,” commonly referred to as the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) model.





For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, we recorded $20.3 million of total credit loss expense. $17.4 million of this is recorded as credit loss expense related to our loan portfolio summarized as follows:



Significant deterioration in our macroeconomic forecasts to reflect expected economic impact of COVID-19 resulted in approximately $10.5 million of credit loss expense.



$3.0 million of credit loss expense is due to net loan growth of $126.0 million and changes in the mix of our total loan portfolio. Net charge offs were $1.5 million and the change in specific reserves was $2.3 million.



The adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, increased the ACL by $0.3 million.



Our ACL as a percentage of loans held for investment increased 34 basis points during the quarter to 1.04% at March 31, 2020.





For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, we recorded in other noninterest expense $2.9 million of credit loss expense related to off balance sheet commitments to lend to reserve for the contractual term of the commitments considering our economic forecast of future conditions. Total unfunded commitments subject to the reserve as of March 31, 2020 were $596.1 million. This includes a $105.3 million increase in unsettled liquid credit balances at the end of the period that created approximately $1.6 million of credit expense for the quarter.





Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 5.63% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.





Total loans held for investment increased $126.0 million, or 3.0%, to $4.321 billion at March 31, 2020. Excluding premium finance loans, loan growth totaled $227.1 million. Average loans for the quarter decreased $88.6 million, or 2.1%, to $4.046 billion.





The total dollar value of invoices purchased by Triumph Business Capital for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $1.451 billion with an average invoice size of $1,651. The transportation average invoice size for the quarter was $1,481.





For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, TriumphPay processed 504,250 invoices paying 44,568 distinct carriers a total of $530.8 million.





During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, we repurchased 871,319 shares into treasury stock under our stock repurchase program at an average price of $40.81, for a total of $35.6 million, effectively completing the $50.0 million stock repurchase program authorized by our board of directors on October 16, 2019.





On April 20, 2020, the Company entered into an agreement to sell the assets (the “Disposal Group”) of Triumph Premium Finance (“TPF”) and exit its premium finance line of business. The decision to sell TPF was made during the three months ended March 31, 2020, and at March 31, 2020, the carrying amount of the Disposal Group, primarily consisting of $98.3 million of premium finance loans, was transferred to assets held for sale.

Balance Sheet

Total loans held for investment increased $126.0 million, or 3.0%, during the first quarter to $4.321 billion at March 31, 2020. The commercial finance portfolio increased $135.1 million, or 10.8%, to $1.386 billion, the national lending portfolio increased $61.2 million, or 7.2%, to $911.6 million, and the community banking portfolio decreased $70.3 million, or 3.4%, to $2.023 billion during the quarter.

Total deposits were $3.682 billion at March 31, 2020, a decrease of $107.9 million, or 2.8%, in the first quarter of 2020. Non-interest-bearing deposits accounted for 23% of total deposits and non-time deposits accounted for 60% of total deposits at March 31, 2020.

Net Interest Income

We earned net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 of $62.5 million compared to $66.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Yields on loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 were down 26 bps from the prior quarter to 7.22%. The average cost of our total deposits was 1.05% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to 1.15% for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets were 1.09% of total assets at March 31, 2020 compared to 0.87% of total assets at December 31, 2019. The ratio of past due to total loans increased to 1.99% at March 31, 2020 from 1.74% at December 31, 2019. We recorded total net charge-offs of $1.5 million, or 0.04% of average loans, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to net charge-offs of $3.2 million, or 0.08% of average loans, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

We earned non-interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 of $7.5 million compared to $8.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, non-interest expense totaled $57.7 million, which included $2.9 million of credit loss expense for off balance sheet commitments to lend. Credit loss expense for off balance sheet commitments to lend had a 420 basis point impact on our efficiency ratio this quarter. Non-interest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was $52.7 million.

Conference Call Information

Aaron P. Graft, Vice Chairman and CEO and Bryce Fowler, CFO will review the quarterly results in a conference call for investors and analysts beginning at 7:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Todd Ritterbusch, Chief Lending Officer, will also be available for questions.

To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-855-940-9472 (Canada: 1-855-669-9657) and request to be joined into the Triumph Bancorp, Inc. call. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via the Company's website at www.triumphbancorp.com through the Investor Relations, News & Events, Webcasts and Presentations links, or through a direct link here at: https://services.choruscall.com/links/tbk200421.html . An archive of this conference call will subsequently be available at this same location on the Company’s website.

About Triumph

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) is a financial holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Triumph offers a diversified line of community banking, national lending, and commercial finance products through its bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB. www.triumphbancorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “likely,” “intends,” “plans,” “pro forma,” “projects,” “estimates” or “anticipates” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and you should not rely on them as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements depend on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise and we may not be able to realize them. We do not guarantee that the transactions and events described will happen as described (or that they will happen at all). The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements: business and economic conditions generally and in the bank and non-bank financial services industries, nationally and within our local market areas; the impact of COVID-19 on our business, including the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to try and contain the virus or address the impact of the virus on the United States economy (including, without limitation, the CARES Act), and the resulting effect of all of such items on our operations, liquidity and capital position, and on the financial condition of our borrowers and other customers; our ability to mitigate our risk exposures; our ability to maintain our historical earnings trends; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; concentration of our products and services in the transportation industry; credit risk associated with our loan portfolio; lack of seasoning in our loan portfolio; deteriorating asset quality and higher loan charge-offs; time and effort necessary to resolve nonperforming assets; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates we make in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses and any future acquisitions; our ability to successfully identify and address the risks associated with our possible future acquisitions, and the risks that our prior and possible future acquisitions make it more difficult for investors to evaluate our business, financial condition and results of operations, and impairs our ability to accurately forecast our future performance; lack of liquidity; fluctuations in the fair value and liquidity of the securities we hold for sale; impairment of investment securities, goodwill, other intangible assets or deferred tax assets; our risk management strategies; environmental liability associated with our lending activities; increased competition in the bank and non-bank financial services industries, nationally, regionally or locally, which may adversely affect pricing and terms; the accuracy of our financial statements and related disclosures; material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; the institution and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings against us or to which we become subject; changes in carry-forwards of net operating losses; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities and tax laws and regulations, such as the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (the “Dodd-Frank Act”) and their application by our regulators; governmental monetary and fiscal policies; changes in the scope and cost of FDIC, insurance and other coverages; failure to receive regulatory approval for future acquisitions; and increases in our capital requirements.

While forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the particular forward-looking statement, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in Triumph’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 11, 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non‐GAAP financial measures intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of non‐GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this press release.

The following table sets forth key metrics used by Triumph to monitor our operations. Footnotes in this table can be found in our definitions of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this document.

As of and for the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Financial Highlights: Total assets $ 5,353,729 $ 5,060,297 $ 5,039,697 $ 4,783,189 $ 4,529,783 Loans held for investment $ 4,320,548 $ 4,194,512 $ 4,209,417 $ 3,835,903 $ 3,612,869 Deposits $ 3,682,015 $ 3,789,906 $ 3,697,833 $ 3,658,978 $ 3,314,440 Net income available to common stockholders $ (4,450 ) $ 16,709 $ 14,317 $ 12,730 $ 14,788 Performance Ratios - Annualized: Return on average assets (0.36 %) 1.31 % 1.17 % 1.09 % 1.33 % Return on average total equity (2.85 %) 10.24 % 8.79 % 7.83 % 9.30 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) (4.09 %) 14.54 % 12.56 % 11.19 % 13.43 % Yield on loans(2) 7.22 % 7.48 % 7.63 % 7.95 % 7.99 % Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.34 % 1.45 % 1.49 % 1.42 % 1.24 % Cost of total deposits 1.05 % 1.15 % 1.19 % 1.14 % 0.99 % Cost of total funds 1.23 % 1.35 % 1.41 % 1.40 % 1.28 % Net interest margin(2) 5.63 % 5.72 % 5.85 % 5.99 % 6.15 % Net non-interest expense to average assets 4.12 % 3.46 % 3.64 % 3.68 % 3.70 % Efficiency ratio 82.44 % 70.15 % 71.93 % 71.37 % 70.54 % Asset Quality:(3) Past due to total loans(4) 1.99 % 1.74 % 1.91 % 1.60 % 2.17 % Non-performing loans to total loans 1.26 % 0.97 % 1.00 % 0.96 % 0.95 % Non-performing assets to total assets 1.09 % 0.87 % 0.91 % 0.86 % 0.84 % ACL to non-performing loans(5) 82.37 % 71.63 % 75.58 % 79.91 % 80.70 % ACL to total loans(5) 1.04 % 0.69 % 0.76 % 0.77 % 0.76 % Net charge-offs to average loans 0.04 % 0.08 % 0.01 % 0.05 % 0.03 % Capital: Tier 1 capital to average assets(6) 9.62 % 10.03 % 10.37 % 10.84 % 11.32 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(6) 9.03 % 10.29 % 10.08 % 11.08 % 11.76 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(6) 8.24 % 9.46 % 9.26 % 10.19 % 10.81 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets(5) 11.63 % 12.76 % 11.79 % 12.88 % 13.62 % Total equity to total assets 11.01 % 12.58 % 12.57 % 13.45 % 14.27 % Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets(1) 7.77 % 9.16 % 9.10 % 9.78 % 10.37 % Per Share Amounts: Book value per share $ 24.45 $ 25.50 $ 24.99 $ 24.56 $ 24.19 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 16.64 $ 17.88 $ 17.40 $ 17.13 $ 16.82 Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.18 ) $ 0.67 $ 0.56 $ 0.48 $ 0.55 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.18 ) $ 0.66 $ 0.56 $ 0.48 $ 0.55 Shares outstanding end of period 24,101,120 24,964,961 25,357,985 26,198,308 26,709,411





Unaudited consolidated balance sheet as of:

March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 ASSETS Total cash and cash equivalents $ 208,414 $ 197,880 $ 115,043 $ 209,305 $ 171,950 Securities - available for sale 302,122 248,820 302,917 329,991 339,465 Securities - held to maturity 8,217 8,417 8,517 8,573 8,499 Equity securities 5,678 5,437 5,543 5,479 5,183 Loans held for sale 4,431 2,735 7,499 2,877 610 Loans held for investment 4,320,548 4,194,512 4,209,417 3,835,903 3,612,869 Allowance for credit losses (44,732 ) (29,092 ) (31,895 ) (29,416 ) (27,605 ) Loans, net 4,275,816 4,165,420 4,177,522 3,806,487 3,585,264 Assets held for sale 97,895 — — — — FHLB and other restricted stock 37,080 19,860 23,960 18,037 21,191 Premises and equipment, net 98,363 96,595 87,112 84,998 84,931 Other real estate owned ("OREO"), net 2,540 3,009 2,849 3,351 3,073 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 188,208 190,286 192,440 194,668 197,015 Bank-owned life insurance 41,122 40,954 40,724 40,847 40,667 Deferred tax asset, net 9,457 3,812 5,971 7,278 7,608 Other assets 74,386 77,072 69,600 71,298 64,327 Total assets $ 5,353,729 $ 5,060,297 $ 5,039,697 $ 4,783,189 $ 4,529,783 LIABILITIES Non-interest bearing deposits $ 846,412 $ 809,696 $ 754,233 $ 684,223 $ 667,597 Interest bearing deposits 2,835,603 2,980,210 2,943,600 2,974,755 2,646,843 Total deposits 3,682,015 3,789,906 3,697,833 3,658,978 3,314,440 Customer repurchase agreements 3,693 2,033 14,124 12,788 3,727 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 850,000 430,000 530,000 305,000 405,000 Subordinated notes 87,347 87,327 49,010 48,983 48,956 Junior subordinated debentures 39,689 39,566 39,443 39,320 39,200 Other liabilities 101,638 74,875 75,594 74,758 72,244 Total liabilities 4,764,382 4,423,707 4,406,004 4,139,827 3,883,567 EQUITY Common stock 272 272 272 271 271 Additional paid-in-capital 474,441 473,251 472,368 471,145 470,292 Treasury stock, at cost (102,677 ) (67,069 ) (52,632 ) (27,468 ) (9,881 ) Retained earnings 222,809 229,030 212,321 198,004 185,274 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (5,498 ) 1,106 1,364 1,410 260 Total stockholders' equity 589,347 636,590 633,693 643,362 646,216 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,353,729 $ 5,060,297 $ 5,039,697 $ 4,783,189 $ 4,529,783





Unaudited consolidated statement of income:

For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 48,323 $ 52,395 $ 50,249 $ 47,910 $ 45,094 Factored receivables, including fees 24,292 25,573 25,570 25,558 24,556 Securities 2,107 2,379 2,784 2,667 2,644 FHLB and other restricted stock 204 165 209 146 192 Cash deposits 488 659 603 1,022 778 Total interest income 75,414 81,171 79,415 77,303 73,264 Interest expense: Deposits 9,677 10,961 11,036 10,010 8,218 Subordinated notes 1,347 1,035 840 839 839 Junior subordinated debentures 646 687 719 744 760 Other borrowings 1,244 2,080 2,055 2,291 2,136 Total interest expense 12,914 14,763 14,650 13,884 11,953 Net interest income 62,500 66,408 64,765 63,419 61,311 Credit loss expense 17,361 382 2,865 3,681 1,014 Net interest income after credit loss expense 45,139 66,026 61,900 59,738 60,297 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposits 1,588 1,889 1,937 1,700 1,606 Card income 1,800 1,943 2,015 2,071 1,844 Net OREO gains (losses) and valuation adjustments (257 ) 50 (56 ) 148 209 Net gains (losses) on sale of securities 38 39 19 14 (11 ) Fee income 1,686 1,686 1,624 1,519 1,612 Insurance commissions 1,051 1,092 1,247 961 919 Other 1,571 1,967 956 1,210 1,359 Total non-interest income 7,477 8,666 7,742 7,623 7,538 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 30,722 29,586 28,717 28,120 26,439 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 5,182 4,667 4,505 4,502 4,522 FDIC insurance and other regulatory assessments 315 (302 ) (2 ) 303 299 Professional fees 2,107 1,904 1,969 1,550 1,865 Amortization of intangible assets 2,078 2,154 2,228 2,347 2,402 Advertising and promotion 1,292 1,347 1,379 1,796 1,604 Communications and technology 5,501 5,732 5,382 4,988 4,874 Other 10,493 7,573 7,975 7,098 6,561 Total non-interest expense 57,690 52,661 52,153 50,704 48,566 Net income (loss) before income tax (5,074 ) 22,031 17,489 16,657 19,269 Income tax expense (benefit) (624 ) 5,322 3,172 3,927 4,481 Net income (loss) $ (4,450 ) $ 16,709 $ 14,317 $ 12,730 $ 14,788





Earnings per share:

For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Basic Net income (loss) to common stockholders $ (4,450 ) $ 16,709 $ 14,317 $ 12,730 $ 14,788 Weighted average common shares outstanding 24,314,329 25,089,447 25,621,054 26,396,351 26,679,724 Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.18 ) $ 0.67 $ 0.56 $ 0.48 $ 0.55 Diluted Net income (loss) to common stockholders - diluted $ (4,450 ) $ 16,709 $ 14,317 $ 12,730 $ 14,788 Weighted average common shares outstanding 24,314,329 25,089,447 25,621,054 26,396,351 26,679,724 Dilutive effects of: Assumed exercises of stock options — 69,865 60,068 59,962 64,166 Restricted stock awards — 70,483 45,631 30,110 49,795 Restricted stock units — 13,264 3,045 — — Performance stock units - market based — 11,803 4,673 — — Performance stock units - performance based — — — — — Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 24,314,329 25,254,862 25,734,471 26,486,423 26,793,685 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.18 ) $ 0.66 $ 0.56 $ 0.48 $ 0.55 Shares that were not considered in computing diluted earnings per common share because they were antidilutive are as follows: For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Stock options 225,055 66,019 67,023 70,037 50,752 Restricted stock awards 147,748 — 3,209 — 13,290 Restricted stock units 55,228 — — 58,400 58,400 Performance stock units - market based 67,707 55,228 55,228 70,879 58,400 Performance stock units - performance based 254,000 254,000 — — —





Loans held for investment summarized as of:

March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Commercial real estate $ 985,757 $ 1,046,961 $ 1,115,559 $ 1,098,279 $ 1,093,882 Construction, land development, land 198,050 160,569 164,186 157,861 145,002 1-4 family residential properties 169,703 179,425 186,405 186,070 194,067 Farmland 133,579 154,975 161,447 144,594 156,299 Commercial 1,412,822 1,342,683 1,369,505 1,257,330 1,117,640 Factored receivables 661,100 619,986 599,651 583,131 570,663 Consumer 20,326 21,925 24,967 26,048 27,941 Mortgage warehouse 739,211 667,988 587,697 382,590 307,375 Total loans $ 4,320,548 $ 4,194,512 $ 4,209,417 $ 3,835,903 $ 3,612,869

Our total loans held for investment portfolio consists of traditional community bank loans as well as commercial finance product lines focused on businesses that require specialized financial solutions and national lending product lines that further diversify our lending operations.

Commercial finance loans are further summarized below:





March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Commercial - Equipment $ 479,483 $ 461,555 $ 429,412 $ 395,094 $ 364,447 Commercial - Asset-based lending 245,001 168,955 247,026 208,896 174,447 Factored receivables 661,100 619,986 599,651 583,131 570,663 Commercial finance $ 1,385,584 $ 1,250,496 $ 1,276,089 $ 1,187,121 $ 1,109,557 Commercial finance % of total loans 32 % 30 % 30 % 31 % 31 %

National lending loans are further summarized below:

March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Mortgage warehouse $ 739,211 $ 667,988 $ 587,697 $ 382,590 $ 307,375 Commercial - Liquid credit 172,380 81,353 37,386 21,758 960 Commercial - Premium finance — 101,015 101,562 72,898 77,389 National lending $ 911,591 $ 850,356 $ 726,645 $ 477,246 $ 385,724 National lending % of total loans 21 % 20 % 17 % 12 % 11 %

Additional information pertaining to our loan portfolio, summarized for the quarters ended:

March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Average community banking $ 2,041,256 $ 2,170,149 $ 2,193,533 $ 2,166,122 $ 2,103,816 Average commercial finance 1,292,749 1,260,000 1,208,823 1,168,110 1,123,978 Average national lending 711,837 704,244 541,367 373,755 307,249 Average total loans $ 4,045,842 $ 4,134,393 $ 3,943,723 $ 3,707,987 $ 3,535,043 Community banking yield 5.67 % 5.89 % 5.79 % 5.88 % 5.91 % Commercial finance yield 11.00 % 11.64 % 12.31 % 12.52 % 12.50 % National lending yield 4.80 % 4.96 % 4.63 % 5.62 % 5.73 % Total loan yield 7.22 % 7.48 % 7.63 % 7.95 % 7.99 %

Information pertaining to our factoring segment, which includes only factoring originated by our Triumph Business Capital subsidiary, summarized as of and for the quarters ended:

March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Factored receivable period end balance $ 641,366,000 $ 573,372,000 $ 562,009,000 $ 544,601,000 $ 534,420,000 Yield on average receivable balance 16.13 % 17.20 % 18.23 % 18.73 % 17.96 % Rolling twelve quarter annual charge-off rate 0.42 % 0.39 % 0.36 % 0.40 % 0.39 % Factored receivables - transportation concentration 80 % 81 % 83 % 83 % 81 % Interest income, including fees $ 23,497,000 $ 24,813,000 $ 24,869,000 $ 24,762,000 $ 23,803,000 Non-interest income 1,296,000 1,154,000 1,291,000 1,205,000 1,077,000 Factored receivable total revenue 24,793,000 25,967,000 26,160,000 25,967,000 24,880,000 Average net funds employed 537,138,000 524,546,000 494,198,000 483,203,000 490,241,000 Yield on average net funds employed 18.56 % 19.64 % 21.00 % 21.55 % 20.58 % Accounts receivable purchased $ 1,450,618,000 $ 1,489,538,000 $ 1,450,905,000 $ 1,408,982,000 $ 1,325,140,000 Number of invoices purchased 878,767 896,487 890,986 874,248 789,838 Average invoice size $ 1,651 $ 1,662 $ 1,628 $ 1,612 $ 1,678 Average invoice size - transportation $ 1,481 $ 1,507 $ 1,497 $ 1,492 $ 1,541 Average invoice size - non-transportation $ 4,061 $ 3,891 $ 3,467 $ 3,047 $ 3,276

Deposits summarized as of:

March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Non-interest bearing demand $ 846,412 $ 809,696 $ 754,233 $ 684,223 $ 667,597 Interest bearing demand 583,445 580,323 587,123 587,164 602,088 Individual retirement accounts 101,743 104,472 108,593 111,328 112,696 Money market 412,376 497,105 424,162 440,289 372,109 Savings 367,163 363,270 356,368 362,594 372,914 Certificates of deposit 1,056,012 1,084,425 1,120,850 1,122,873 851,411 Brokered deposits 314,864 350,615 346,504 350,507 335,625 Total deposits $ 3,682,015 $ 3,789,906 $ 3,697,833 $ 3,658,978 $ 3,314,440

Net interest margin summarized for the three months ended:

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average Average Average Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Interest earning assets: Interest earning cash balances $ 141,123 $ 488 1.39 % $ 153,160 $ 659 1.71 % Taxable securities 228,996 1,955 3.43 % 254,255 2,157 3.37 % Tax-exempt securities 25,925 152 2.36 % 37,680 222 2.34 % FHLB and other restricted stock 21,098 204 3.89 % 25,599 165 2.56 % Loans 4,045,842 72,615 7.22 % 4,134,393 77,968 7.48 % Total interest earning assets $ 4,462,984 $ 75,414 6.80 % $ 4,605,087 $ 81,171 6.99 % Non-interest earning assets: Other assets 443,563 445,773 Total assets $ 4,906,547 $ 5,050,860 Interest bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest bearing demand $ 586,671 $ 344 0.24 % $ 588,590 $ 373 0.25 % Individual retirement accounts 103,351 402 1.56 % 106,645 435 1.62 % Money market 441,815 1,031 0.94 % 490,438 1,542 1.25 % Savings 363,888 124 0.14 % 359,024 119 0.13 % Certificates of deposit 1,068,023 6,006 2.26 % 1,108,647 6,491 2.32 % Brokered deposits 344,847 1,770 2.06 % 350,737 2,001 2.26 % Total interest bearing deposits 2,908,595 9,677 1.34 % 3,004,081 10,961 1.45 % Subordinated notes 87,323 1,347 6.20 % 63,706 1,035 6.45 % Junior subordinated debentures 39,609 646 6.56 % 39,491 687 6.90 % Other borrowings 361,996 1,244 1.38 % 438,447 2,080 1.88 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,397,523 $ 12,914 1.53 % $ 3,545,725 $ 14,763 1.65 % Non-interest bearing liabilities and equity: Non-interest bearing demand deposits 810,654 791,379 Other liabilities 71,001 66,210 Total equity 627,369 647,546 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,906,547 $ 5,050,860 Net interest income $ 62,500 $ 66,408 Interest spread 5.27 % 5.34 % Net interest margin 5.63 % 5.72 %

Loan balance totals include respective nonaccrual assets.

Net interest spread is the yield on average interest earning assets less the rate on interest bearing liabilities.

Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets.

Average rates have been annualized.





Metrics and non-GAAP financial reconciliation:

As of and for the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Average total stockholders' equity $ 627,369 $ 647,546 $ 646,041 $ 652,347 $ 644,960 Average goodwill and other intangibles (189,359 ) (191,551 ) (193,765 ) (196,002 ) (198,389 ) Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 438,010 $ 455,995 $ 452,276 $ 456,346 $ 446,571 Net income (loss) $ (4,450 ) $ 16,709 $ 14,317 $ 12,730 $ 14,788 Average tangible common equity 438,010 455,995 452,276 456,346 446,571 Return on average tangible common equity (4.09 %) 14.54 % 12.56 % 11.19 % 13.43 % Total stockholders' equity $ 589,347 $ 636,590 $ 633,693 $ 643,362 $ 646,216 Goodwill and other intangibles (188,208 ) (190,286 ) (192,440 ) (194,668 ) (197,015 ) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 401,139 $ 446,304 $ 441,253 $ 448,694 $ 449,201 Common shares outstanding 24,101,120 24,964,961 25,357,985 26,198,308 26,709,411 Tangible book value per share $ 16.64 $ 17.88 $ 17.40 $ 17.13 $ 16.82 Total assets at end of period $ 5,353,729 $ 5,060,297 $ 5,039,697 $ 4,783,189 $ 4,529,783 Goodwill and other intangibles (188,208 ) (190,286 ) (192,440 ) (194,668 ) (197,015 ) Tangible assets at period end $ 5,165,521 $ 4,870,011 $ 4,847,257 $ 4,588,521 $ 4,332,768 Tangible common stockholders' equity ratio 7.77 % 9.16 % 9.10 % 9.78 % 10.37 %

1) Triumph uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Triumph's operational performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance. The non-GAAP measures used by Triumph include the following:

“Adjusted diluted earnings per common share” is defined as adjusted net income available to common stockholders divided by adjusted weighted average diluted common shares outstanding. Excluded from net income available to common stockholders are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures, net of tax. In our judgment, the adjustments made to net income available to common stockholders allow management and investors to better assess our performance in relation to our core net income by removing the volatility associated with certain acquisition-related items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business. Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding are adjusted as a result of changes in their dilutive properties given the gain and expense adjustments described herein.





"Tangible common stockholders' equity" is defined as common stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets.





"Total tangible assets" is defined as total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets.





"Tangible book value per share" is defined as tangible common stockholders' equity divided by total common shares outstanding. This measure is important to investors interested in changes from period-to-period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets.





"Tangible common stockholders' equity ratio" is defined as the ratio of tangible common stockholders' equity divided by total tangible assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period-to period in common equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.





"Return on Average Tangible Common Equity" is defined as net income available to common stockholders divided by average tangible common stockholders' equity.





"Adjusted efficiency ratio" is defined as non-interest expenses divided by our operating revenue, which is equal to net interest income plus non-interest income. Also excluded are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures. In our judgment, the adjustments made to operating revenue and non-interest expense allow management and investors to better assess our performance in relation to our core operating revenue by removing the volatility associated with certain acquisition-related items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business.





"Adjusted net non-interest expense to average total assets" is defined as non-interest expenses net of non-interest income divided by total average assets. Excluded are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures. This metric is used by our management to better assess our operating efficiency.

2) Performance ratios include discount accretion on purchased loans for the periods presented as follows:

For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Loan discount accretion $ 2,134 $ 1,555 $ 1,159 $ 1,297 $ 1,557

3) Asset quality ratios exclude loans held for sale, except for non-performing assets to total assets.

4) Past due ratio has been revised to exclude nonaccrual loans with contractual payments less than 30 days past due.

5) Beginning January 1, 2020, the allowance for credit losses was calculated in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification Topic 326, “Financial Instruments – Credit Losses” (“ASC 326”).

6) Current quarter ratios are preliminary.

Source: Triumph Bancorp, Inc.

Investor Relations:

Luke Wyse

Senior Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations

lwyse@tbkbank.com

214-365-6936

Media Contact:

Amanda Tavackoli

Senior Vice President, Marketing & Communication

atavackoli@tbkbank.com

214-365-6930



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.