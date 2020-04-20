BERNINA OF AMERICA LAUNCHES NEW #BERNINASTRONGERTOGETHER CAMPAIGN

/EIN News/ -- Aurora, Ill., April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines, is happy to announce the launch of their new #BERNINAStrongerTogether campaign. The new campaign will help bolster support for BERNINA’s Dealer Network and provide resources and comfort to BERNINA’s loyal customers. The campaign will run across all of BERNINA’s social platforms and on their WeAllSew blog.

The #BERNINAStrongerTogether campaign’s goal is to urge BERNINA’s community to come together and do what they do best in times of uncertainty: create. To help support the small businesses that form BERNINA’s Dealer Network, BERNINA has implemented temporary policies to keep business flowing, including:

As of April 15, BERNINA sewing, quilting and embroidery machines are 20% off MSRP. This sale will last through April 30. Customers can make purchases online through their local Dealer.



Any product purchased online can be delivered directly to customers via UPS, FedEx or curbside pickup. Customers can contact their local Dealer to see what options are available in their area.



Many BERNINA Dealers are also providing virtual classes customers can take from the comfort of their own homes. Additionally, select Dealers are offering service by appointments for any machines that need maintenance.

In addition to Dealer support, BERNINA is encouraging its community to share all the ways they are staying creative by posting pictures of their creations on social media using #BERNINAStrongerTogether.

“We are proud to launch our Stronger Together campaign,” said Paul Ashworth, President of BERNINA of America. “From our store owners to our customers, everyone could use a little support right now. This is why we’re keeping prices affordable with sales while keeping spirits high with relevant online content like the BERNINA Made to Create Studio and our Instagram TV series. I look forward to when we are all together creating again, but until then our community must stick together because when we do, we are stronger.”

For more information on BERNINA and to help find your local BERNINA Dealer, visit www.bernina.com.

About BERNINA

Founded in Switzerland more than 100 years ago, BERNINA is the world’s premier manufacturer with a proven reputation for offering quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers, and embroidery software. BERNINA’s leadership is marked by an impressive number of ambassadors, industry leaders, influencers and bloggers who chose to partner with the company. BERNINA products are sold in the United States through a network of over 400 fully trained independent dealerships that also offer support and education. Select BERNINA and bernette machines, and BERNINA software can also be purchased online. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. You can follow BERNINA on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and read BERNINA’s WeAllSew blog. To learn more about BERNINA and to find a Dealer, visit www.bernina.com.

