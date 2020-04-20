Proud to Present: STEM with LM

LM is committed to supporting science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education with exciting programs, hands-on tools, and expertly prepared resources to enhance education about LM sites — past, present, and future.

LM is the steward of legacy sites that played a critical role in America’s nuclear history. STEM with LM brings to life the awe-inspiring and world-changing advancements and events of the nuclear age, subsequent cleanup, and ecological transformations of these sites.

The STEM with LM webpage showcases our robust STEM program that supports the nationwide effort via school and community events, curriculum development, student and teacher mentoring, internships and graduate programs, interpretive centers, tribal collaborations, and the integration of applied studies and technology of site management activities. Another feature of STEM with LM will allow staff to conduct STEM outreach in their communities via paid hours during and outside of work.

“In today’s ever-changing and increasingly complex world, it's more important than ever that we enable our nation’s youth with the knowledge and skills to help safeguard our future. LM is staffed with the best and brightest leaders in the field and we are looking forward to using STEM with LM to connect with students and educators. We are excited and honored to motivate, educate and inspire the next generation of STEM leaders,” says Karen Edson, Public Participation Specialist and STEM with LM lead.

The STEM with LM webpage provides students, educators, and parents with resources for use at home and in the classroom. Visitors to the new webpage will find interactive, hands-on activities to celebrate this year’s 50th anniversary of Earth Day, links to educational resources and materials to download. New activities and resources will continue to be developed and added to keep students exploring.

Need help writing a research paper? Want to know more about the history of LM sites, their cleanup, and ongoing long-term stewardship work? Or want to ask a scientist about their career path and how to land a job at the DOE? Simple. Ask LM! STEM with LM aims to advance learning by connecting technical experts who are working for the continued protection of human health and the environment with students interested in learning more.

STEM with LM also links visitors to information on LM’s public interpretive centers. While the centers are currently closed due to restrictions related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the sites regularly provide on- and off-site STEM programming and events for all ages. In addition, for high school, undergraduate or graduate students wishing to pursue a future career in STEM, career and internship information is available on the webpage to help inspire the next generation of STEM professionals.

We invite you to ignite your passion for science, technology, mathematics, and engineering by exploring the possibilities of just how far that passion can take you through STEM with LM!