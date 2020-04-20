Women Encouraged to Apply Now for Business and STEM Scholarships

www.missionsisterswhowork.org

Mission Sisters Who Work provides scholarships for training, certification, and college education for women and girls interested in business or STEM

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mission Sisters Who Work, a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit, provides women self-empowerment and emotional intelligence books and training, as well as scholarships needed to take charge of their lives so they can close their own gender, opportunity, and pay gaps. While all women benefit from the books and programming provided, scholarship opportunities are offered primarily to those from underprivileged communities with limited access to funds.

Currently, Mission Sisters is accepting scholarship applications from women and girls interested in attending Summer and Fall 2020 training and education programs. The nonprofit awards three categories of scholarships. Multiple scholarships may be awarded in each category listed below. The organization also offers sponsored and named scholarships, providing opportunity for individual donors and businesses to create a legacy, impact the world, and be an inspiring force for good and real change (please contact Mission Sisters for more details.)

Those interested in applying for any of Mission Sisters’ scholarships can learn more information and complete the online scholarship application at missionsisterswhowork.org or cherylodonoghue.com. For additional details, read on.

Scholarships are funded by general donations received by the organization, as well as book royalties from Mission Sisters co-founder, Cheryl O’Donoghue, in addition to a portion of proceeds from her for-profit business, Emotional Intelligence Leadership Resources.

Women in Business or STEM:

Mission Sisters’ EXPLORER Scholarship for Training

Applicants must be registered for a summer, after-school, or special training program focused on a business-, science-, technology-, engineering- or mathematics-related topic. Scholarship awards are to be used to help pay for program tuition, materials, and fees. Selection is based on passion for business or STEM field of study, positive character, commitment to using talents to be of service to others and leadership ability (of self and/or others). Scholarship is open to all as noted; applicants with limited access to funds to pay for their training will receive special consideration.

Women in Business or STEM:

Mission Sisters’ ACHIEVER Scholarship for Certification

Applicants must be incoming or currently enrolled female students pursuing a business-, science-, technology-, engineering- or mathematics-related certification. Applicants must be enrolled in a U.S. school and submit a completed online application. Scholarship awards are to be used to help pay for certification-related tuition, materials and fees. Selection is based on passion for business or STEM field of study, positive character, commitment to using talents to be of service to others and leadership ability (of self and/or others). Scholarship is open to all as noted; applicants with limited access to funds to pay for their certification will receive special consideration.

Women in Business or STEM:

Mission Sisters’ ASPIRER Scholarship for College Education

Applicants must be incoming freshman or currently enrolled female students pursuing an associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate’s degree. Students must be majoring in business, science, technology, engineering or mathematics. Applicants must be enrolled in a U.S. school and submit a completed online application. Scholarship awards are to be used to help pay for college education tuition, books and fees. Selection is based on passion for business or STEM field of study, positive character, commitment to using talents to be of service to others and leadership ability (of self and/or others). Scholarship is open to all as noted; applicants with limited access to funds to pay for their education will receive special consideration.

Apply now.

Other inquiries can be directed to cheryl@cherylodonoghue.com. For more information on Mission Sisters Who Work, visit missionsisterswhowork.org or cherylodonoghue.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.