Vigna Law Group: Update on AMS TVM litigation

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Endo Pharmaceuticals acquired American Medical Systems (AMS) on April 11, 2011. AMS was one of the leading manufacturers in transvaginal mesh (TVM) devices including their SPARC and Monarc slings used for the surgical management of stress urinary incontinence. Unfortunately for Endo Pharmaceuticals, the purchase included AMS’s TVM liability which has grown into billions in losses for its defective TVM products. Ultimately, Endo Pharmaceuticals closed Astoria Women’s Health’s doors, their TVM subsidiary, on March 31, 2016, to “reduce the potential for product liability related to future mesh implants.”

On March 31, 2020, Endo Pharmaceutical was hit with a lawsuit filed by a woman with injuries caused by a SPARC sling device in the United District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Lawyers Ben Martin, Esq. and Laura Baughman, Esq. of Martin Baughman, PLLC, a national pharmaceutical injury trial law firm in Dallas, Texas, filed suit (Case 4:20-cv-00509-MWB).

Dr. Greg Vigna, a national pharmaceutical injury attorney, practicing physician, and Certified Life Care Planner states, “The Multidistrict Litigation in the Southern District of West Virginia closed its doors to new cases on June 21, 2018, so new cases will need to be filed in federal courts across the country. The Vigna Law Group is evaluating cases involving all manufacturers of the TVM devices that have caused neuralgia injuries and disabling pain. We are reviewing cases involving acute neurological and latent neurological injuries as the devices degrade resulting in the compression of nerves causing traction injuries.”

Dr. Vigna states, “Given the difficulty in access to the medical providers with the skill, knowledge, experience, and training to diagnose ilioinguinal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, and pudendal neuralgia, we are filing cases with symptoms and disability which supports these neurological injuries. Exacerbating the problem is the current COVID-19 and its issues preventing travel and closure of most of the offices of the leading physicians in mesh related neurological injuries.”

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, operates a California and Washington DC law firm and has teamed up with Martin Baughman, a national pharmaceutical injury trial law firm from Dallas, Texas, and together they represent women with catastrophic pain syndromes whose claims are proceeding down the path to justice.

