Smart ERP Solutions to Host Webinar: Planning Your Financial Success - Managing Change During Uncertain Times

In this complimentary webinar, attendees will learn how they can take steps to protect their organization from being financially compromised during uncertainty.

PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart ERP Solutions (SmartERP), a leading provider of Enterprise Business Applications solutions and services, will host a complimentary educational webinar: "Planning Your Financial Success - Managing Change During Uncertain Times.” This one-hour event will take place on Wednesday, April 22 at 11:30 AM (PST)/2:30 PM (EST). Registration for this complimentary webinar can be accessed here The webinar will be presented by Steve Ekanger, Master Principal Solutions Engineer, Oracle. Ekanger is a Certified Oracle and Hyperion Consultant with over 23 years of experience in the Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Market Space. Ekanger holds a Master's Degree in Finance and Accounting from Johns Hopkins University and a BS in Finance from the University of Northern Colorado.In this webinar attendees will learn how they can utilize Oracle EPM to align enterprise data, how to meet the objectives of the organization by creating goal-oriented, driver-based plans, long-range strategic and risk-adjusted modeling/planning and much more, including the following best practices:* Long-Range and Strategic Planning* Budgeting* Forecasting* Strategic Modeling* Risk-Adjust Modeling* What-If Analysis* Predictive Planning and Auto Predict“In this current state of uncertainty and given the impact COVID-19 is having on the economy, business executives are forced to re-evaluate their financial and workforce strategy — planning has become more important, not less, stated David Testa, Vice President North America Oracle Cloud Services, Smart ERP Solutions. “Oracle EPM offers a tool for organizations to effectively and efficiently manage their businesses. Oracle EPM can assist organizations with strategic what-if modeling, planning and budgeting – financial and workforce, account reconciliation, consolidation and close, reporting and analyzing performance, all to better assist organizations in understanding their data and using it to make better business decisions.”About Smart ERP SolutionsFounded by Oracle/PeopleSoft veterans, Smart ERP Solutionsis a unique organization in the Enterprise Business Applications space providing innovative, cost-effective, and configurable solutions and services that efficiently extend the capabilities of ERP systems to meet specific business process needs. SmartERP enables clients to seamlessly integrate their people, processes, applications, and data, across an enterprise, enabling the organization to streamline its operations and support business growth.



