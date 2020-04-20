PANEL TUESDAY: America’s Post-Pandemic Labor Force

Do we need millions of foreign workers?

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Center for Immigration Studies will stream a panel discussion Tuesday, April 21st at 11:00am, on the need for present levels of foreign workers in the United States at a time of high unemployment. With 20 million layoffs in just one month, and both white collar and blue collar workers being impacted, U.S. visa programs continue to bring in an historic number of workers impacting job opportunities and wages for American workers. How many foreign workers are employed in the United States? What type of jobs are they filling? How does it impact wages for Americans? Are these jobs Americans won’t do? Is a moratorium on employment-based immigration a good idea? When: Tuesday, April 21 at 11:00am Stream: Scheduled streams will be live on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter, @CIS_org. Questions: Questions can be sent prior or during the event to mrt@cis.org or on twitter to @CIS_org.

Marguerite Telford, Director of Communications Center for Immigration Studies 202-466-8185 mrt@cis.org



