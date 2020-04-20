Ace Metrix Releases Data Measuring Americans' Attitudes Towards COVID-19

Nearly 20,000 US Consumers Surveyed per Week

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ace Metrix, the leader in measuring video advertising effectiveness, today released data that shows Americans are united in their attitudes towards COVID-19 and are also showing strong cooperation rates with social distancing behaviors. Ace Metrix has leveraged its survey speed and size to collect responses from nearly 20,000 unique US consumers per week, with results from as recent as April 16th.

“At a time where many of us are isolated from friends and family, and state governments are acting on their own, it’s easy to think Americans are as divided as ever. But despite all this, we’re all of one mind, concerned but hopeful and very cooperative” said Peter Daboll, Ace Metrix CEO.

“As of April 16th, we haven’t seen any significant changes in social distancing or job security fears, but we will continue to monitor any shifts in attitudes or behaviors.” Mr. Daboll added.

Job Security

When asked “What is your fear level regarding effects on your job due to COVID-19 (coronavirus)?”, attitudes have remained relatively stable over the course of the past month.

The most significant increases in fear occurred in the beginning of most states’ lockdowns, around March 15th through 17th and again March 20th through 25th. However, levels were unaffected when officials announced on March 29th that social distancing guidelines would be extended through the month of April as well as the weekly unemployment claims updates.

Attitudes were consistent across different demographic segments. The only disparity was in the breakdown by age, where those 50 and older were the least fearful. Ace Metrix inferred that this response was driven by the fact many of those among the oldest demographic are already retired or less likely to be impacted professionally because of “seniority” at work.

Personal Impact

In addition to job security fears, Ace Metrix asked survey respondents “How long do you expect COVID-19 (coronavirus) to affect you personally?” Hope is steady -- almost ¾ of respondents believe the impact of COVID-19 will be 6 months or less. While there has been some shift from 3 months to 6 months, it is remaining relatively consistent. Further, only 11% believe the personal effect will be 12 months, although Ace Metrix acknowledges that that could increase the longer quarantines continue.

Social Distancing Behaviors

Overall, a majority of consumers were (and still are) expressing cooperation with social distancing orders and show no signs of weakening those efforts. Fully 77% of the population are practicing strict social distancing as of April 16th.

Those 50 and older followed social distancing orders best -- likely a result of their “at-risk” status, and lower levels of employment. On the other side of the spectrum, the youngest audience (16-20 year olds) were the most defiant in terms of still seeing friends and family. However, most of them were practicing stricter social behaviors on par with those ages 21-49.

About Ace Metrix Inc.

Ace Metrix measures ad creative effectiveness based on viewer reaction to video ads, providing the advertising industry an unbiased resource to measure creative impact. Ace Metrix scores every national television and digital ad across 96 categories creating a complete comparative database—Ace Metrix LIVE®. A unique panel of at least 500 consumers, demographically balanced to the U.S. census, scores each ad in the exact same manner. The results are presented on a scale of 1–950, which represents scoring on creative attributes such as Attention, Likeability, Information, Change, Relevance, Desire and Watchability. Ace Metrix applies a natural language processing algorithm to the hundreds of qualitative verbatim responses collected for each ad, deriving additional metrics related to emotional engagement.

