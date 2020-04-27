Sectigo Presents “Security Fundamentals for IoT Sensors” Webinar on 29 April

It is no longer safe to assume that hackers will not attack sensors because they are “low-value targets.” Sensors must be protected from cyberattacks, while remaining low-cost devices with limited resources for security.

Sectigo will join Sensors Daily to present a webinar for manufacturers, engineers, and developers, to learn how to protect their sensing products from attacks.

ROSELAND, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- ADVISORYWhat do manufacturers need to know to protect their connected and IoT devices from cyberattacks? On April 29th, Sectigo , a leading provider of automated digital identity management and web security solutions, will join Sensors Daily to present a special free webinar for manufacturers, engineers, and developers, interested in learning how to protect their sensing products and solutions from attack.WHO:Hosted by, Mat Dirjish, Editor in Chief at Sensors Daily, and featuring Alan Grau, VP IOT/Embedded Systems at Sectigo, the event will provide expert guidance to IoT product management and solution architects, IoT product security engineers and managers, product security officers, engineering managers, and technology directors, responsible for device security.WHAT:Security Fundamentals for IoT Sensors WebinarWHEN:Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at 1:00 PM Eastern (US and Canada)WHERE:Register online for the complimentary event ( https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__V2EGK-TQV-yLH-yeu93dg WHY:The use of IoT-connected sensors is growing dramatically. Today, sensors can be found in every imaginable vertical market; collecting and reporting the data that is driving IoT systems that are changing medicine, transportation, manufacturing, agriculture and a host of other industries. However, these systems are only as good as the data they collect. Ensuring the integrity of that data starts at the sensor. It is no longer sufficient to assume that hackers will not attack these devices because they are “low-value targets.” Sensors must be protected from cyberattacks, while remaining low-cost devices with limited resources for security.Attendees will learn about:-- Recent security vulnerabilities and threats for sensors-- Security fundamentals for sensors -- A practical approach for security in limited resource devices-- The role of the gateway in securing sensor networksABOUT SECTIGOSectigo is a leading cybersecurity provider of digital identity solutions, including TLS / SSL certificates, DevOps, IoT, and enterprise-grade PKI management, as well as multi-layered web security. As the world's largest commercial Certificate Authority with more than 700,000 customers and over 20 years of experience in online trust, Sectigo partners with organizations of all sizes to deliver automated public and private PKI solutions for securing webservers, user access, connected devices, and applications. Recognized for its award-winning innovation and best-in-class global customer support, Sectigo has the proven performance needed to secure the digital landscape of today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com and follow @SectigoHQ.



