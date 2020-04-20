ARTIS Ventures Welcomes Jeff Kindler as Operating Partner

Centrexion Therapeutics CEO, Former Pfizer CEO, Brings Decades of Business Experience to Firm

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARTIS Ventures , a venture firm focused on pioneering investments at the intersection of life sciences and computer sciences, today announced that Jeff Kindler, CEO of Centrexion Therapeutics , has been appointed an operating partner of the firm. In this role he will assist with ARTIS’ diligence in the biotech space, counsel portfolio companies, and lead the ARTIS Healthcare Pioneers program .

“The ARTIS approach of looking at the convergence of tech and life sciences is highly appealing to me, as I believe this is the most exciting time for development in the TechBio industry,” said Kindler. “Their philosophy of partnering with entrepreneurs who are driven to positively impact their world through innovation makes them the best group to collaborate with.”

Kindler brings decades of business experience in advising ARTIS and its portfolio companies. Centrexion Therapeutics, a Boston-based biotech company he co-founded, is developing non-opioid treatments for pain, with one of the largest pipelines of potential such treatments in the industry. Kindler has served as chairman and CEO of Pfizer , the world's largest research-based biopharmaceutical company. Prior to that he held senior executive positions at McDonald's and General Electric Company . He also served as a member of President Obama’s Management Advisory Board. His experience in the venture arena includes working with numerous VC-backed companies in biopharmaceuticals and adjacent sectors, and time as a venture partner at Lux Capital, where he provided strategic counsel on new investment opportunities in healthcare.



“Jeff has a unique combination of practical experience at the highest levels in business, healthcare, and venture capital,” said Vasudev Bailey, PhD, partner at ARTIS Ventures . “His advice and counsel will provide tremendous value to the ARTIS family.”

Kindler previously worked with Bailey, and others, to help build the GLG Institute , a consultancy of the largest network of ex-CEOs to engage in curriculum, presentation, and counseling for executives operating in increasingly complex business, regulatory, and technological environments. For more information about ARTIS Ventures, its team, and its portfolio visit https://www.av.co/ .

About ARTIS Ventures

ARTIS Ventures (AV) partners with entrepreneurs who are driven to impact the world by reshaping and reinventing industries. The team supports its portfolio companies through their entire life-cycle, from initial venture investment to public offering and beyond. As an early leader in the emerging TechBio sector , ARTIS funds companies that sit at the intersection of computer science and life science, applying engineering principles and data-enabled discovery to the healthcare space. Notable companies the firm has backed include YouTube , Modern Meadow , Nimble Storage , StemCentrx, Palantir , IDbyDNA , Versa Networks , Cohesity , Locus Biosciences , Eko , Excision BioTherapeutics , Aether , Unnatural Products, Inc. , and more. For more information visit www.av.co or email contact@av.co.

