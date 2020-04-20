UFA Donates 4,800 N95 Masks to Alberta Health Services Front-Line Workers

/EIN News/ -- Calgary, Alberta, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Farmers of Alberta Co-operative Ltd. (“UFA”) donated a total of 4,800 N95 Masks, 60 cases, to Alberta Health Services this past week. The donation comes at a time when frontline essential healthcare service workers are in need of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) like the N95 Masks.



Glenn Bingley, Chief Operating Officer for UFA says the decision to donate the masks was an easy one. “We are committed to doing all we can to support the fight against COVID-19. As soon as we learned that we had a supply of masks, we knew that it was the right decision to donate them where they are needed most,” said Bingley. “As an agricultural co-operative, we do fall under the essential service criteria. However, nothing is more essential then keeping healthcare workers safe as they care for our most vulnerable people.”

“AHS is extremely grateful to UFA for their generous donation, which will help ensure our frontline healthcare workers continue to have the personal protective equipment they need to support and care for Albertans,” said Jitendra Prasad, Chief Program Officer, AHS Contracting, Procurement and Supply Management.

“UFA was created for farmers, by farmers,” said Scott Bolton, President & CEO, UFA. “Co-operatives exist under the principal that we can accomplish more together, than alone. Never has this been more significant than during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Although many of us are physically alone, our communities are coming together in an historical way that demonstrates the power of co-operation,” said Bolton. “I am very proud to be part of a co-operative that puts the needs of the collective, before the needs of the individual.”

In an effort to provide the best possible service from locations that remain safe and reliable, UFA has implemented a number of preventative measures. For a complete and up-to-date list of the preventative measures we have in place, please visit here.

-30-

About UFA Co-operative Limited:

Founded in 1909, UFA Co-operative Limited is an Alberta-based agricultural co-operative with more than 120,000 member-owners. UFA’s network comprises more than 111 bulk fuel and Cardlock Petroleum locations, 34 Farm & Ranch Supply stores and a support office located in Calgary, AB. Independent Petroleum Agents and more than 950 UFA employees provide products, services and agricultural solutions to farmers, ranchers, members and commercial customers in Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. For more information, visit www.UFA.com.

Trish Nixon United Farmers of Alberta Co-operative Limited 403-875-7595 Trish.Nixon@UFA.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.