There were 374 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,042 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Kenya: Update 20 April 2020

Ministry of Health, Kenya Download logo

11 Positive 

7 from our quarantine centres

Total 281 Positive cases

2 recoveries, 1 of them a Dr

69 Recoveries 

Deaths remain at 14

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.