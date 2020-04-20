Coronavirus - Kenya: Update 20 April 2020
11 Positive
7 from our quarantine centres
Total 281 Positive cases
2 recoveries, 1 of them a Dr
69 Recoveries
Deaths remain at 14Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
