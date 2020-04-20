Issued by NCRI

Iran: Torching Khamenei, Soleimani banners and targeting repression, torture centers in Tehran, other cities

Clergy's seminary, center for recruiting and training terrorists in Qom

Clergy's seminary, center for recruiting and training terrorists in Qom

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, the regime's criminal Revolutionary Guards and the Basiji thugs have nothing to do but to suppress, arrest and torture the rebellious youth and the MEK PMOI supporters”
— PMOI/ MEK Network inside Iran

PARIS, FRANCE, April 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The defiant youth in Tehran, Mashhad, Isfahan, Shiraz, Kermanshah, Lahijan, Shahrekord, Kerman, Hamedan, Shahriar, Qom, and Arak targeted the clerical regime's much-hated Basij centers and torched the banners of supreme leader Ali Khamenei and the notorious Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, the regime's criminal Revolutionary Guards and the Basiji thugs have nothing to do but to suppress, arrest and torture the rebellious youth and the supporters of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK). Under various pretexts, including countering rumors, preventing gatherings, etc., the repressive IRGC and Basij have arrested and suppressed the youth, or in places like Falak al-Din Khorramabad, have destroyed houses and beat up the homeless and flood-stricken people.

Some of the centers that have been targeted by the defiant youth were:
• April 13 - Torching the Basij center in Arak
• April 13 - Torching seminary, center for recruiting and training terrorists in Qom
• April 13 - Torching Qassem Soleimani's banner in Lahijan
• April 14 - Torching Qassem Soleimani's banner in Shiraz
• April 14 - Torching Qassem Soleimani's banner in Mashhad
• April 15 - Torching Ali Khamenei's banner in Mashhad
• April 15 - Torching Basij center in Lahijan
• April 15 - The Basij center in Shahr-e Kord
• April 15 - The Basij center in Kerman
• April 15 - Torching the IRGC propaganda banner in Hamedan
• April 16 - Electronic Services center of the State Security Forces in Isfahan
• April 16 - The center for the mobilization area in Mashhad
• April 16 - The Basij bases in Shahriar and Karaj
• April 18 - The inhumane Basij center in Kermanshah
• April 18 - Torching the banner of Ali Khamenei and Qassem Soleimani in Karaj
• April 18 - Torching a propaganda banner in Tehran

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)
April 18, 2020

Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
email us here

Iran: Torching Khamenei, Soleimani banners and targeting repression, torture centers in Tehran, other cities

Distribution channels: International Organizations, Military Industry, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
Share This Story
Torching criminal Basij center in Lahijan

Torching criminal Basij center in Lahijan

Torching Qassem Soleimani's banner in Mashhad

Torching Qassem Soleimani's banner in Mashhad

Torching Qassem Soleimani's banner in Lahijan

Torching Qassem Soleimani's banner in Lahijan

Electronic Services center of the State Security Forces in Isfahan

Electronic Services center of the State Security Forces in Isfahan

The unpopular Basij base in Shahriar

The unpopular Basij base in Shahriar

The criminal Basij center - Karaj

The criminal Basij center - Karaj

The center for the anti-people mobilization area in Mashhad

The center for the anti-people mobilization area in Mashhad

Company Details
NCRI
15 rue des gords
Auvers-Sur-Oise, 95430
France
+33 6 50 23 13 14
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

More From This Author
Iran: Torching Khamenei, Soleimani banners and targeting repression, torture centers in Tehran, other cities
Coronavirus Death Toll in Iran Exceeds 25,000 in 263 Cities surpassing Italy, Spain, and the US
Calls by Iranian Resistance Leadership to combat Coronavirus and the role of mullahs’ regime in spreading the virus
View All Stories From This Author