Iran: Torching Khamenei, Soleimani banners and targeting repression, torture centers in Tehran, other cities

PARIS, FRANCE, April 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The defiant youth in Tehran, Mashhad, Isfahan, Shiraz, Kermanshah, Lahijan, Shahrekord, Kerman, Hamedan, Shahriar, Qom, and Arak targeted the clerical regime's much-hated Basij centers and torched the banners of supreme leader Ali Khamenei and the notorious Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, the regime's criminal Revolutionary Guards and the Basiji thugs have nothing to do but to suppress, arrest and torture the rebellious youth and the supporters of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK). Under various pretexts, including countering rumors, preventing gatherings, etc., the repressive IRGC and Basij have arrested and suppressed the youth, or in places like Falak al-Din Khorramabad, have destroyed houses and beat up the homeless and flood-stricken people.

Some of the centers that have been targeted by the defiant youth were:

• April 13 - Torching the Basij center in Arak

• April 13 - Torching seminary, center for recruiting and training terrorists in Qom

• April 13 - Torching Qassem Soleimani's banner in Lahijan

• April 14 - Torching Qassem Soleimani's banner in Shiraz

• April 14 - Torching Qassem Soleimani's banner in Mashhad

• April 15 - Torching Ali Khamenei's banner in Mashhad

• April 15 - Torching Basij center in Lahijan

• April 15 - The Basij center in Shahr-e Kord

• April 15 - The Basij center in Kerman

• April 15 - Torching the IRGC propaganda banner in Hamedan

• April 16 - Electronic Services center of the State Security Forces in Isfahan

• April 16 - The center for the mobilization area in Mashhad

• April 16 - The Basij bases in Shahriar and Karaj

• April 18 - The inhumane Basij center in Kermanshah

• April 18 - Torching the banner of Ali Khamenei and Qassem Soleimani in Karaj

• April 18 - Torching a propaganda banner in Tehran

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)

April 18, 2020

