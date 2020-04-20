Peter Schieffelin Nyberg and the Camino Community Center Strive to Support Locals Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Peter Schieffelin Nyberg Is Helping His Community Amidst COVID19

As a strong supporter of his community, Peter Schieffelin Nyberg wishes to help alleviate the increased stress the current pandemic has had on local residents.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- CFO Peter Schieffelin Nyberg is proud to announce that the Camino Community Center will continue to show their unwavering support during the COVID-19 pandemic by expanding their pantry hours from two to four days per week and offering essential healthcare services.Due to unforeseen closures, many low-income families are struggling to obtain basic necessities amid public health concerns. Peter and the team at the Camino Center are doing everything in their power to equip individuals and families with supplies they require during this time.Offering a wide range of services, the Camino Center also has referral access to Coronavirus test kits and related supplies including, hand sanitizer, face masks, etc."We will be expanding our clinic hours to accommodate those in need of medical care," says Peter "we wish to remain a constant for those in need."While working to support the community, Peter also ensures locals that they are taking all safety precautions to mitigate the spread of the virus, through sanitation and social distancing measures.For further information on the Camino Community Center and the steps they are taking to help locals, please visit their official website. About The Camino Community CenterLocated in Charlotte, North Carolina, the Camino Center has been a place of health, hope, and opportunity for the last 16 years. By offering primary care and health services as well as access to food and clothing items, the facility has helped individuals live productive lives under various circumstances.About Peter Schieffelin NybergPeter Nyberg is a highly successful professional who brings extensive experience to his role as Chief Financial Officer of the Camino Community Center. Peter has played a critical role in the continued growth and expansion of the facility and takes pride in helping to restructure a center that positively impacts the lives of thousands of individuals and families.



