Moorgate hires Julian Taylor as Head of Business Development

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moorgate Benchmarks, the independent service provider to the index industry providing index design, administration, regulatory and calculation services, is delighted to announce the appointment of Julian Taylor as its Head of Business Development.Julian comes to Moorgate with a reputation built on his strategic market knowledge, multi-lingual abilities, and his skill in developing exceptional customer relationships by delivering optimal client solutions. A seasoned financial data and services senior manager, before joining Moorgate Julian was Managing Director at Allvue Systems, responsible for the business development of a broad set of alternative investment solutions. Prior to this he held senior roles with Markit and Bloomberg.Moorgate Benchmarks’ mission is to enable index providers and product issuers to create new products that deliver true choice to all investors. Experts in designing, optimising, managing and calculating indices for clients; streamlining operations using leading-edge technology; and implementing best practice governance systems to meet EU, UK and international benchmarks regulations, the firm is challenging an industry ripe for disruption.Tobias Sproehnle, CEO of Moorgate Benchmarks, said:“I am very excited to welcome Julian to the Moorgate team. His wealth of industry knowledge and contacts gathered from his senior roles in financial services will further extend Moorgate’s position in the provision of independent Index design, administration and calculation services.”Julian said:“I’m delighted to be joining Moorgate to help drive our business. The industry is facing considerable change and is hungry for new options. I’m looking forward to working with our exceptional team to deliver choice and real value to our customers”.-Ends-About Moorgate BenchmarksMoorgate Benchmarks’ mission is to enable index providers and product issuers to create new products that deliver true choice to all investors. Experts in designing, optimising, managing and calculating indices for clients; streamlining operations through leading-edge technology; and implementing best practice governance systems to meet benchmark regulation, the firm is driving change to challenge an industry ripe for disruption.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.