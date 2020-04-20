Pharmaceutical Logistics Market - Current Impact to Make Big Changes : FedEx, Nippon Express, World Courier

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market

NEW JERSEY, INDIA, April 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A latest survey on Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information covering market size breakdown of revenue and volume (if applicable) by important segments. The report bridges the historical data from 2013 to 2018 and forecasted till 2025*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Deutsche Post DHL, Kuehne + Nagel, UPS (Marken), DB Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, World Courier, SF Express, Panalpina, CEVA, Agility, DSV, Kerry Logistics, CH Robinson, VersaCold & Air Canada Cargo.

If you are involved in the Global Pharmaceutical Logistics industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by major players. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization according to your requirement.



Pharmaceutical Logistics is the logistics of pharmaceuticals, medical and surgical supplies, medical devices and equipment, and other products needed to support doctors, nurses, and other health and dental care providers. Because its final customers are responsible for the lives and health of their patients, medical logistics is unique in that it seeks to optimize effectiveness rather than efficiency. Medical logistics functions comprise an important part of the health care system: after staff costs, medical supplies are the single most expensive component of health care. To drive costs out of the health-care sector, medical logistics providers are adopting supply chain management theories.The global Pharmaceutical Logistics market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 and CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Pharmaceutical Logistics by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are



Competition Analysis:

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are Deutsche Post DHL, Kuehne + Nagel, UPS (Marken), DB Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, World Courier, SF Express, Panalpina, CEVA, Agility, DSV, Kerry Logistics, CH Robinson, VersaCold & Air Canada Cargo

Market Analysis by Types: , Non-cold Chain Logistics & Cold Chain Logistics

Market Analysis by Applications: Bio Pharma, Chemical Pharma & Specially Pharma



Quantitative Data:

Market Data breakdown by key geographies, Type & Application/End-users

• Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Type [, Non-cold Chain Logistics & Cold Chain Logistics] (Historical & Forecast)

• Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Application [Bio Pharma, Chemical Pharma & Specially Pharma] (Historical & Forecast)

• Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified (Historical & Forecast)

• Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Volume & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified, Application & Type (Historical & Forecast)

• Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Revenue, Volume & Y-O-Y Growth Rate by Players (Base Year)

Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the Pharmaceutical Logistics market report:

The study is conducted by collecting data of various companies from the industry, and the base for coverage is NAICS standards.

HTF MI also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia etc.

