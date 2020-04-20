Press Statement from the Office of the Regulator

SAMOA, April 20 - The Office of the Regulator (‘OOTR’) wishes to take this opportunity to acknowledge first and foremost the unwavering love of the Almighty Father for His protection and guidance on us all during these unprecedented times.

We are also grateful to our partners, telecom sector, stakeholders, families and friends for their continuous support shown towards the Management and Staff of the OOTR since the incident and til now, we truly appreciate all your kind thoughts and prayers.

In the mean time, we wish to inform all our partners and clients that the OOTR has relocated and will operate temporarily from the 2AP Building at Mulinu’u Peninsula until further notice. For all urgent matters, the Office can be reached on telephone line 30282 or on email admin@regulator.gov.ws.

In moving forward, we endeavour to work closely with all our partners to ensure seamless operations in serving our community and may we all continue to pray for a safe Samoa from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ma lo’u fa’aaloalo lava,

Cecily Faasau Iakopo

Acting Regulator