Trust Deed Investments: Joffrey Long to Present Phillip M Adleson Education Award

Joffrey Long

Private Money Lending Industry Honors Leaders in Education

CMA is the leader in knowledge and education in the field of private money lending and trust deed investment.” — Joffrey Long

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highest honor for educational achievement in private money lending is the Phillip M. Adleson Education Award. The award was originally created by the California Mortgage Association with the guidance of Joffrey Long. He continues to sponsor the award. It was named after the late attorney, Phillip Adleson, who provided practical, yet extensive education to both CMA and to the United Trustees Association, the nationwide association for foreclosure trustees. The award is usually presented at the association’s April seminar, which was cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns. The award will be presented in a CMA conference call.The award was first given to Phillip Adleson. Subsequent recipients of the award have been Richard Temme of Woodland Hills Mortgage, who was the first Education Chair of CMA, and to attorney Dennis Doss of DossLaw. Both Mr. Temme and Mr. Doss have made remarkable contributions to education in the private money lending field over the past four decades.Long, who is a former Education Chair and Past-President of the association, stated that “CMA is the leader in knowledge and education in the field of private money lending and trust deed investment.” Expert Witness testimony in litigation related to private (hard) money loans, loan servicing , construction lending, title insurance, the standard of care for mortgage brokers, real estate lenders and mortgage loan servicers, and the sponsors of private lender trust deed investments is often provided by members of the California Mortgage Association. CMA is the prominent California trade association for private money lenders and loan servicers and is recognized by legislators, regulators, and the mortgage industry in general.After presentation of the award, a press release will be issued, announcing the recipient and extending congratulations.The California Mortgage Association can be found at www.CaliforniaMortgageAssociation.com



