Joffrey Long, Private Money Lending Expert Witness, Participates in Buchalter Mortgage Lending Webinars

Joffrey Long

"Construction Lending Under Covid-19" to Air Tuesday, April 21

Real estate lenders, mortgage brokers, and loan servicers benefit from presentations by highly qualified attorneys and a practitioner in private money lending.” — Joffrey Long

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Buchalter , a prominent law firm in business, real estate, real estate lending, and other areas of law, is featuring a series of webinars designed for participants in real estate lending and related fields. Topics include:• Real Estate Lending and Loan Servicing Under Covid-19• Construction Lending Under Covid-19 (to air Tuesday 4/21)• Loan Servicing• Loan Fraud: Prevention and Loss Mitigation• Title Insurance Coverage, Exclusions, and Endorsements• Lender’s Instructions to Title and Escrow• The Business-Purpose Exemption in Private Money LendingAlso featured by Buchalter, “Buying, Selling, and Leasing Real Estate in the Covid-19 Environment" will address the issues with contracts in progress where agreements are impacted by Covid-19-related closures and the economic downturn.Real estate lenders, mortgage brokers, and loan servicers benefit from presentations by highly qualified attorneys and a practitioner in private money lending. Expert witness testimony provided by Long in the areas of private (“hard”) money lending, trust deed investments, loan servicing, and mortgage brokerage by licensed California real estate brokers, along with current experience as an active private money lender, arranger, and servicer of loans secured by trust deeds provide insights that benefit attendees of the webinars.The content of the webinars is well-planned and written, carefully thought out, and specific to the real estate lending and private money / trust deed investment community. At the same time, the facts and circumstances of certain lenders, borrowers, real estate loan brokerage and loan servicing firms, and other practitioners in real estate lending may vary. Attendees of the webinars should review any information or suggestions from the webinars with their own qualified counsel as to any application of the information to their activities. Nothing presented in the webinars is meant as a standard of care or an industry standard in any areas discussed.To access the webinars, visit www.Buchalter.com and on the top right section of the home page, click on “Thought Leadership,” then click “webinars” on the drop-down bar. There is presently no charge for attending the Buchalter webinar series.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.