Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update - 19 April 2020
As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 3158. The total number of tests conducted to date is 114 711.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
|
GAUTENG
|
1148
|
WESTERN CAPE
|
868
|
KWAZULU - NATAL
|
617
|
EASTERN CAPE
|
293
|
FREE STATE
|
100
|
LIMPOPO
|
27
|
NORTH WEST
|
24
|
MPUMALANGA
|
23
|
NORTHERN CAPE
|
16
|
UNALLOCATED
|
42
REPORTING OF CONFIRMED DEATHS
Today we regrettably report 2 more COVID-19 related deaths. Similar to yesterday, these are from KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. This brings the total death toll to 54 today. We convey our condolences to the families and also appreciate the committed health workers who were treating the deceased patients.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.
