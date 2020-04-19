There were 44 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,685 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update - 19 April 2020

Republic of South Africa, Department of Health Download logo

As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 3158. The total number of tests conducted to date is 114 711.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

GAUTENG

1148

WESTERN CAPE

868

KWAZULU - NATAL

617

EASTERN CAPE

293

FREE STATE

100

LIMPOPO

27

NORTH WEST

24

MPUMALANGA

23

NORTHERN CAPE

16

UNALLOCATED

42

REPORTING OF CONFIRMED DEATHS

Today we regrettably report 2 more COVID-19 related deaths. Similar to yesterday, these are from KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. This brings the total death toll to 54 today. We convey our condolences to the families and also appreciate the committed health workers who were treating the deceased patients.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.
Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.