Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update - 19 April 2020

As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 3158. The total number of tests conducted to date is 114 711.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

GAUTENG 1148 WESTERN CAPE 868 KWAZULU - NATAL 617 EASTERN CAPE 293 FREE STATE 100 LIMPOPO 27 NORTH WEST 24 MPUMALANGA 23 NORTHERN CAPE 16 UNALLOCATED 42

REPORTING OF CONFIRMED DEATHS

Today we regrettably report 2 more COVID-19 related deaths. Similar to yesterday, these are from KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape. This brings the total death toll to 54 today. We convey our condolences to the families and also appreciate the committed health workers who were treating the deceased patients.



