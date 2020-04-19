UN Secretary General salutes Foreign minister Téte António

Luanda, ANGOLA, April 19 - The Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), António Guterres, has congratulated the Angolan Foreign minister, Téte António, on his recent appointment to the post, reiterating continuous strengthening of the cooperation between the UN and the Republic of Angola.,

In the message, António Guterres expresss his support for the commitment expressed by the Angolan government in promoting the peaceful resolution of disputes on the African continent, including through the “Silencing the Guns” initiative of the African Union (AU).

In the letter, to which ANGOP had access last Saturday, the UN Secretary General recalled the fundamental role that Téte António played as a permanent observer of the AU to the UN, for the strengthening of ties between the two organizations.

In the document, Antonio Guterres thanks the Angolan government for the important and timely support to its call for an immediate global ceasefire, at a time when the need to combine efforts to combat the pandemic of Covid-19 is urgent.

Téte António was sworn in as the head of the Angolan diplomacy on April 9, 2020, by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, replacing Manuel Domingos Augusto.

Until his appointment, Téte António served as secretary of State for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, having previously been the AU's representative to the UN in New York and Diplomatic Adviser to the President of the African Union Commission.

