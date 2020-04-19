Coronavirus - Cameroon: COVID-19 Update (19-04-2020)

The numbers right now are:

Recovered: 305 Hospitalized: 176 Oxygen therapy: 33 Deaths: 42

We must reinforce the observance of the barrier measures decreed and especially the compulsory wearing of masks. Let's protect ourselves, protect others! Let's be responsible.



