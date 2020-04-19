Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update (18 April 2020)

The total laboratory tests conducted within twenty-four hours are 659; of this nine (9) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today is one hundred five (105). The Details of the cases are presented below;

S. NO Citizenship Residence Age sex Travel history of abroad Contact with confirmed case 1 Ethiopian Jimma 20 Female She has travel history from Lebanon and arrived before the mandatory quarantine in effect - 2 Ethiopian Addis Ababa 42 Female - Yes 3 Ethiopian Addis Ababa 40 Female - Yes 4 Ethiopian Addis Ababa 13 Male - Yes 5 Ethiopian Addis Ababa 73 Male He has travel history from USA and is in mandatory quarantine - 6 Ethiopian Dire dawa 19 Male He has travel history from Djibouti and is in mandatory quarantine - 7 Ethiopian Dire dawa 20 Male He has travel history from Djibouti and is in mandatory quarantine - 8 Ethiopian Dire dawa 19 Male He has travel history from Djibouti and is in mandatory quarantine - 9 Equatorial Guinea 38 Male He has travel history from UK and is in mandatory quarantine -

COVID-19 Situational Update as of today

Total laboratory test conducted 6890 Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours 659 Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours 9 Total patients of COVID-19 in the treatment center 84 Patients in intensive care 1 New recovered 1 Total recovered 16 Total deaths 3 Returned to their country 2 Total confirmed cases as of today 105

While you are at the market cover your nose and mouth with face/cloth mask, wash your hands with water and soap or use alcohol based hand sanitizers after paying/touching currency notes, don't greet each other by shaking hands, kissing or hugging one another. Maintain physical distancing and strictly adhere to all precautionary measures to protect yourselves, your loved ones and your community against the virus.



