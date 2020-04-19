Coronavirus - Cameroon: Radio announcement (18-04-2020)

The Minister of Public Health hereby informs the populations that following a general breakdown on the optic fibre network on 17 April 2020, the call centre 1510 dedicated to the follow up and information on COVID-19 pandemic, is temporarily out of service.

In order to ensure the continuity of service to users, the Minister invites the populations to get in touch with the call centre through the following numbers:

Centre Littoral West South - 677 89 93 69 - 677 89 43 64 - 677 89 76 44 - 677 90 01 57 - 677 89 45 53 - 677 89 76 61 - 233 42 56 67 - 233 42 56 61 - 233 42 56 58 - 233 42 56 70 - 677 89 72 87 - 677 89 33 28 - 222 836 671 - 222 283 675 - 222 283 672 - 222 283 669 - 222 283 676 - 651 454 876 - 694 388 444 - 699 776 326 - 657 103 855



