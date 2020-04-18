There were 177 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,704 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus: Kenya sees 7 discharges today

We have 7 discharges today bringing the number of recoveries to 60. We lost one more patient bringing the total number of deaths to 12.

