Coronavirus: Kenya sees 7 discharges today

We have 7 discharges today bringing the number of recoveries to 60. We lost one more patient bringing the total number of deaths to 12.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.