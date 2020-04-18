Coronavirus - Uganda: Minister of Health gives updates on the COVID-19 response in Uganda

Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng gives an updates on the COVID-19 response in Uganda. As of today, Uganda has a cumulative number of 55 confirmed cases. Of these, 20 have recovered while 35 are active cases. Please note that this is a cumulative number comprising recoveries.



