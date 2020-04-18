Coronavirus - Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19, 18 April 2020

Sierra Leone has recorded four (4) new cases bringing the total number of positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 30. The four new cases were in quarantine and are linked to previous cases.

Currently, there is no death and all the 30 confirmed COVID-19 cases are being managed in isolation centers. All are in stable condition.

The total number of persons quarantined is 532, and 1,012 have been discharged from quarantine.

Members of the public are encouraged to call 117 if you have fever, tiredness and cough.

The public is strongly advised to wear cloth face mask in all public spaces including government offices, hospitals, markets and transport services.

All transport operators, drivers and riders must wear cloth mask. For information on cloth mask and how to use them correctly, visit www.dhse.gov.sl

The Public is also advised to wash hands with soap and water frequently or use hand sanitizer; avoid touching one's eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands; cough or sneeze into their upper arm or sleeve; and avoid close contact (arms stretched length) from others, especially in crowded areas and at social gatherings.

The public is encouraged to take good care of their health to help protect against COVID-19. Take children for marklates and go to the hospital for Antenatal Care (ANC), safe delivery, malaria testing and treatment, and other regular care. Hospitals remain the safest place to go for health checks, treatment, and care.



