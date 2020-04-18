How Artificial Intelligence in Shaping Indian Manufacturing Industry Size - Road map to 'Factory of Future'

Artificial Intelligence in Indian Manufacturing Industry

Must Know Artificial Intelligence in Indian Manufacturing Industry Growth Factors: M&A, Demand & External Influencing Scenario Analysis

NEW JERSEY, USA, April 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 56 pages, titled as 'Artificial Intelligence in Indian Manufacturing Industry 2020' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and important players/vendors such as Abee Research Labs Pvt. Ltd., EroNkan Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Flutura Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd., LivNSense Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Universal Robots (India) Pvt. Ltd., Altizon Systems Pvt. Ltd., IBM India Pvt. Ltd. The Study will help you gain market insights, upcoming trends and influencing growth prospects for forecast period of 2020-2026.

Access sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/2585534-artificial-intelligence-in-indian-manufacturing-industry

Summary

Artificial Intelligence in Indian Manufacturing Industry Size Manufacturing companies in India have been digitizing their plants with advanced process controls, analytics, and AI-based decision support solutions. Several Indian manufacturing companies have been investing in artificial intelligence AI-based factory automation solutions to improve product quality and design, reduce labor costs, minimize manufacturing cycles, and monitor real-time condition of machines. To ensure efficiency and productivity, companies such as Blue Star Ltd., TVS Motor Company Ltd., JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., and Asian Paints Ltd. have deployed AI-based solutions and analytics platforms across their manufacturing units in India.

Market trends:

The automated manufacturing machines use AI solutions to identify faults in the manufacturing process and notify the production team to eliminate product quality issues. Manufacturing companies are also installing AI-enabled predictive maintenance systems that are capable of self-monitoring and reporting malfunctions in real time. IBM has developed cognitive assistants using its cognitive computing platform Watson, for manufacturers to reduce errors and improve product quality. Similarly, Qualitas Technologies has developed the Eagle Eye Inspection System, which uses an AI-based vision controller to check the quality of products.

Indian manufacturers are deploying collaborative robots powered by analytics and AI. These robots are capable of handling additional cognitive tasks and making independent decisions based on real-time data. Blue Star Ltd. is using AI-enabled collaborative robots (offered by Universal Robots A/S) to optimize the task of copper tube expansion and minimize stress risks associated with it.

Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/2585534-artificial-intelligence-in-indian-manufacturing-industry

Market insights:

Over the past few years, venture capital firms and global companies like GVFL Ltd., Boschand Hitachi High-Tech Solutions Corporation have invested in Indian AI start-ups serving the manufacturing industry. These investment activities have supported the development of AI-based solutions, as a result, propelling the growth of AI in the Indian manufacturing industry.

Indian manufacturers are continuously harnessing the power of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) by incorporating intelligent controls, sensors and smart switches in their production units. Use of IIoT, together with AI and data analytics, is expected to benefit the manufacturing industry by providing real-time insights for faster decision making.

Companies covered

• Abee Research Labs Pvt. Ltd.

• EroNkan Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

• Flutura Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

• LivNSense Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

• Universal Robots (India) Pvt. Ltd.

• Altizon Systems Pvt. Ltd.

• IBM India Pvt. Ltd.

Buy this report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=2585534

Chapter 1: Executive summary

Chapter 2: Socio-economic indicators

Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure

3.2. Major global players using AI-based manufacturing process

Chapter 4: India artificial intelligence market overview

4.1. India artificial intelligence market overview

4.1.1. India artificial intelligence market size and growth forecast

4.1.2. Funding in the Indian AI start-ups

Chapter 5: India manufacturing industry overview

5.1. India manufacturing industry overview

5.1.1. India – gross value added (GVA) of manufacturing

Chapter 6: Artificial intelligence in the Indian manufacturing industry

6.1. Impact of artificial intelligence in the Indian manufacturing industry

Chapter 7: Use cases of AI in the manufacturing industry

7.1. Use cases of AI in the manufacturing industry

Chapter 8: Case studies

Chapter 9: Market influencers

9.1. Market drivers

9.2. Market challenges

Chapter 10: Competitive landscape

Chapter 11: Appendix

....Continued

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/2585534-artificial-intelligence-in-indian-manufacturing-industry



It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.