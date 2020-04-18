DEADLINE ALERT for TVTY, TUP, SBT, and CCI: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Tivity Health Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY )

Class Period: March 8, 2019 – February 19, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 27, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that following the Nutrisystem Acquisition, Tivity’s Nutrition segment faced significant operational challenges; (2) that the foregoing would foreseeably have a significant impact on Tivity’s revenues; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP )

Class Period: January 30, 2019 – February 24, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 27, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Tupperware lacked effective internal controls; (2) that, as a result, Tupperware would need to investigate Fuller Mexico’s accounting and liabilities; (3) that, consequently, Tupperware would be unable to timely file its annual report on Form 10-K for its fiscal year 2019; (4) that Tupperware did not properly account for its accounts payable and accrued liabilities at Fuller Mexico; (5) that Tupperware provided overvalued earnings per share guidance; (6) that Tupperware would need relief from its $650 million Credit Agreement; and (7) that, as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Sterling Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: SBT )

Class Period: November 17, 2017 – December 8, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 27, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose facts concerning the Company’s loan underwriting, risk management and internal controls, including repeatedly touting its strict underwriting, asset quality and the Advantage Loan Program.

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI )

Class Period: February 26, 2018 - February 26, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 27, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Crown Castle’s internal control over financial reporting and disclosures controls and procedures were ineffective and materially weak; (2) Crown Castle's financial accounting and reporting was not in accordance with GAAP; (3) Crown Castle’s net income, adjusted EBITDA, and AFFO were inflated; (4) Crown Castle would need to restate its financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, and unaudited financial information for the quarterly and year-to-date periods in the year ended December 31, 2018 and for the first three quarters in the year ended December 31, 2019; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

