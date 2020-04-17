The New America High Income Fund, Inc. Announces Postponement of 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Change to a Virtual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New America High Income Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: HYB) announced today that, due to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic (“COVID-19”), the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) of The New America High Income Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) originally scheduled to be held on April 23, 2020, will be postponed to Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The February 11, 2020 record date (the “Record Date”) for determining Stockholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting remains unchanged. Additionally, the Annual Meeting will be a virtual meeting hosted via a web-based portal. These changes have been made out of an abundance of caution and are intended to support the health and well-being of Stockholders.



Stockholders who held shares of the Fund’s Common Stock as of the Record Date (i.e., Fund shares registered in the Stockholder’s name directly with the Fund), may participate in, and vote at, the Annual Meeting by: (i) accessing https://web.lumiagm.com/246807392; (ii) entering the control number found on the proxy card or notice previously received; and (iii) entering the password new2020 (the password is case sensitive).

Stockholders who held shares of the Fund’s Common Stock through an intermediary (such as a broker-dealer) as of the Record Date, may participate in, and vote their shares at, the Annual Meeting, after first obtaining a legal proxy from the intermediary. Contact the intermediary to request a legal proxy form. After obtaining a valid legal proxy from the intermediary, the Stockholder must submit proof of the legal proxy reflecting the number of shares owned, along with the Stockholder’s name and email address, to American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC (“AST”) to register to attend the Annual Meeting. Requests for registration should be directed to proxy@astfinancial.com and must be received by AST no later than 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on April 29, 2020. AST will then send confirmation of the Stockholder’s registration and a control number by email. To attend the Annual Meeting: (i) access https://web.lumiagm.com/246807392; (ii) enter the control number received from AST; and (iii) enter the password new2020 (the password is case sensitive). Stockholders may access https://go.lumiglobal.com/faq for assistance with any questions regarding accessing the Annual Meeting.

If a Stockholder requests to attend the Annual Meeting at a physical location, the Fund has designated the offices of Goodwin Procter LLP (“Goodwin”), 100 Northern Avenue, Boston, Massachusetts 02210, for such purpose; however, no members of the Fund’s Board of Directors or management will be present at that location during the Annual Meeting. The Fund and Goodwin are sensitive to the health and travel concerns of the Fund’s Stockholders and the evolving recommendations from public health officials. Due to the difficulties arising from COVID-19, the location, means or other details of attending the Annual Meeting may change. In the event of such a change, and if a Stockholder of record has requested to attend the Annual Meeting at Goodwin’s Boston offices, then the Fund will issue a press release announcing the change and file the announcement on the SEC’s EDGAR system, among other steps, but may not deliver additional soliciting materials to Stockholders or otherwise amend the proxy materials. The Fund plans to announce these changes, if any, at http://www.newamerica-hyb.com/sitemap.html#press_release, and encourages Stockholders to check for new press releases prior to the Annual Meeting.

Whether or not a Stockholder plans to participate in the Annual Meeting, the Fund urges all Stockholders to complete, sign, date and return the proxy card that was previously distributed, or to vote shares via the Internet or by touch-tone telephone.

The New America High Income Fund, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with a leveraged capital structure. The Fund’s investment adviser is T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (“T. Rowe Price”). As of December 31, 2019, T. Rowe Price and its affiliates managed approximately $1.2 trillion of assets, including approximately $20 billion of “high yield” investments. T. Rowe Price has provided investment advisory services to investment companies since 1937.

Contact:

Ellen E. Terry, President

Telephone: 617-263-6400

www.newamerica-hyb.com



