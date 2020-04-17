TVO ILC Open House added to Learn at Home Program

Open House offers free 24/7 access to all TVO ILC grade 9 to 12 courses

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TVO ILC Open House has now been added to the Ontario Ministry of Education’s Learn at Home program. The Open House enables students to keep up with their studies and deepen their understanding through access to TVO ILC course content free of charge and in both French and English.

The TVO ILC Open House is also a tremendous resource for teachers, enabling them to share with their students Ministry approved course content and assessments.

The Open House can be found at openhouse.ilc.org. Browse TVO ILC’s 144 grade 9 to 12 courses by language, grade, subject, or pathway and gain free access to the content of a course today. TVO ILC is the Ontario Ministry of Education’s designated partner in distance education.

About TVO

Since 1970, TVO has existed to ignite the potential in everyone through the power of learning. Through impactful digital education products, in-depth current affairs, thought-provoking TVO Original documentaries, and award-winning TVOkids content, we prepare Ontarians for success in school and life. As we mark our 50th year, TVO’s ongoing evolution as a modern digital learning and media organization prepares us to serve Ontarians for generations to come. TVO is funded primarily by the Province of Ontario, and is a registered charity supported by thousands of sponsors and donors. For more information, visit www.tvo.org and tvokids.com.

