Wolverine Worldwide Announces Move to Virtual Format for 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- ROCKFORD, Mich., April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW) today announced it will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders in a virtual only format due to public health considerations arising from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to support the health and well-being of its shareholders, employees, and the community.

The Annual Meeting will still be held on April 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EDT, and the items of business are the same as previously announced. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person, but shareholders as of the close of business on March 18, 2020, the record date, will be able to attend the meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/WWW2020 and entering the 16-digit control number found on the proxy card or voting instruction card previously distributed.

Whether or not they plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge all shareholders to vote in advance of the meeting by using one of the methods described in the proxy materials previously distributed for the Annual Meeting. In addition, shareholders may vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions on the meeting website.

The proxy card or voting instruction card included with the proxy materials will not be updated to reflect the change in meeting format and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting. Shareholders who have previously sent in proxies, or voted by telephone or internet, do not need to take any further action.

Further information is set forth in materials the Company filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ABOUT WOLVERINE WORLDWIDE

With a commitment to service and product excellence, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. is one of the world’s leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. The Company’s portfolio of highly recognized brands includes: Merrell®, Sperry®, Hush Puppies®, Saucony®, Wolverine®, Keds®, Stride Rite®, Chaco®, Bates® and HYTEST®. The Company also is the global footwear licensee of the popular brands Cat® and Harley-Davidson®. The Company’s products are carried by leading retailers in the U.S. and globally in approximately 170 countries and territories. For additional information, please visit our website, www.wolverineworldwide.com.

CONTACT: Mike Stornant

(616) 866-5728



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.