UPS To Release First-Quarter Results On Tuesday, April 28, 2020

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE:UPS) will announce its 2020 first-quarter results on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

At 8:30 a.m. ET, UPS Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Abney and Chief Financial Officer Brian Newman will lead an investor conference call. This call will be open to reporters and the public via a live webcast.

To listen to the live webcast, go to http://www.investors.ups.com and click on “ Webcast ”. The webcast audio will remain accessible on the Investor Relations website for a limited time following the call.

# # #

Dawn Wotapka 631-943-3782 (cell) dwotapka@ups.com



