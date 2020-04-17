Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting of Stockholders To Be Held In Virtual Format Only

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRKL), the bank holding company for Brookline Bank and Bank Rhode Island, today announced that, due to the ongoing public health concerns surrounding COVID-19 and to protect the well-being of the Company’s employees and stockholders, the Company will hold its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) solely through a virtual meeting webcast format. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person. The previously announced date and time of the Annual Meeting (May 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM EDT) have not changed.



Attending the Annual Meeting:

If you were a stockholder of record as of the close of business on March 20, 2020, you can attend the Annual Meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BRKL2020. To join the meeting, you will need your 16-digit control number provided on the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials or Proxy Card, both of which were previously distributed. Stockholders of Record may submit questions and vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions that will be available on the virtual meeting website.

If you are not a stockholder of record but would like to attend the Annual Meeting, you can do so by logging in as a guest. Please note, you will not be able to vote or submit questions during the meeting.

To ensure access to the live webcast, stockholders must check in to the webcast by 1:45 PM EDT on May 13, 2020.

Stockholders are encouraged to vote in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the 2020 proxy materials. The proxy card included with the proxy materials and the voting instructions from your broker, bank, trustee or other nominee will not be updated to reflect the change in location. You may continue to use the proxy card or voting instructions to vote your common stock in connection with the Annual Meeting.

ABOUT BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company for Brookline Bank and Bank Rhode Island and their subsidiaries. Headquartered in Boston, MA, the Company has $7.9 billion in assets and branches throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island. As a commercially-focused financial institution, the Company, through its banks, offers a wide range of commercial, business and retail banking services, including a full complement of cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans and investment services designed to meet the financial needs of small-to mid-sized businesses and retail customers. The Company also provides equipment financing through its Eastern Funding and Macrolease Corporation subsidiaries.

Michael McCurdy

Chief Risk Officer & General Counsel

617-425-5329

mmccurdy@brkl.com



