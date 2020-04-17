Scott Maxwell joins Pursell Agri-Tech as a Technical Sales Representative

Pursell Agri-Tech In The News

Pursell Agri-Tech has expanded its team with the addition of Scott Maxwell, an experienced specialty agriculture and turf and ornamental sales professional.

SYLACAUGA, AL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pursell Agri-Tech is pleased to announce that it has expanded its team with the addition of Scott Maxwell, an experienced specialty agriculture and turf and ornamental sales professional, and operations manager. Scott will work closely with the entire Pursell Agri-Tech team to develop commercial strategies and identify and support key partners for expanding Pursell’s innovative polymer-coated nutrient solutions that provide industry-leading nutrient-use efficiency, improved crop yields and productivity, while also protecting the environment.

Scott has worked three decades in the turf and ornamental and specialty agriculture fertilizer industry in the Southeast where he has held multiple roles in both sales and production. Most recently, he has spent 12 years at Diamond R Fertilizer where he worked to develop a presence in the controlled-release fertilizer market. The first 17 years of his career were in sales and production with Harrell’s LLC.

Says Maxwell, “I was raised on a family farm. Agriculture has been my passion all of my life. I am fortunate to be in a business that I love, and with love for the people involved in it. My area of expertise has been in fertilizer production, sales, and controlled-release fertilizers. It’s extremely rewarding for me to be able to help hard-working growers save time and improve crop yields with innovative products. My passion for controlled-release fertilizers started with the Pursell family in 1992. Pursell Agri-Tech is a leader in this industry, and in my new role I’ll be able to expand markets for products that are better for growers and the planet.”

“We’re delighted to have Scott Maxwell join the Pursell Agri-Tech team,” says Nick Adamchak, Pursell president and CEO. “Scott brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our team. He grew up on a strawberry farm in Central Florida and has done everything there is to do in the specialty fertilizer realm from operations, to formulations to sales. We are confident that our company and our customers will benefit from Scott’s diverse skill set and passionate approach to assisting his farmer customers.”



