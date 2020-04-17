The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Investors (BBBY)

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation on behalf of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (“Bed Bath & Beyond” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BBBY ) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.



On February 11, 2020, Bed Bath & Beyond issued a press release announcing preliminary fourth quarter 2019 financial results. Therein, the Company disclosed “a 5.4% decline in comparable sales driven primarily by store traffic declines combined with inventory management issues.”

On this news, the Company's share price fell as much as $3.51 per share, or nearly 24%, during intraday trading on February 12, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

