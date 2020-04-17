Topretirements.com Announces 10 Great Places to Retire You (probably) Never Heard of

Finding a best place to retire

Topretirements.com has just created a list of ten interesting towns for retirement, undiscovered places that expand horizons beyond usual best places cliches

KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As their working days are about to end, many baby boomers become consumed with finding the ideal place to start their retirement adventure. Unfortunately, most retirees explore a very limited universe of possibilities - there are so many interesting places to retire that never get mentioned in the usual “best place” lists. To help retirees get beyond overcrowded and overpriced clichés, Topretirements.com has just created a list of ten interesting towns for retirement, "10 Great Places to Retire that You (Probably) Never Heard of" that expand horizons and open up exciting new possibilities.

John Brady, Founder of www.Topretirements.com, spoke to why this new list so helpful: “We’ve chosen these towns from every region of the country because they have some combination of charm, climate, walkability, and cultural and recreational resources. With the advantage of being relatively undiscovered, they let retirees explore places they might never have considered.” The popular retirement destination website compiled its most recent selections by an exhaustive analysis of its more than 1,100 city and town reviews.

Here are 10 Great Places to Retire You (Probably) Never Heard of

1. Jensen Beach, FL

2. Dunedin, FL

3. Eagle, CO

4. Northfield, MN

5. Astoria, OR

6. Yuma, AZ

7. Ojai, CA

8. Solomons Island, MD

9. Sewanee, TN

10. Petoskey, MI

To see the entire list with more detail of each town and photos, see “10 Great Places to Retire"

About Topretirements

Since 2006 this popular website has helped millions of baby boomers start their retirement journey, including finding their best place to retire. The site features reviews of over 1,100 towns and 4,000 active adult and 55+ communities.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.