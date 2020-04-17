TrackingTime just announced its new collaboration with Microsoft Teams

Tracking Time Mobile App for Tracking Time

For the first time, companies can use the TrackingTime Tab for Microsoft Teams to track their time without leaving their collaboration platform.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founded in 2012, the team at TrackingTime have worked tirelessly to offer companies and freelancers an effective tool to manage an asset that is most valuable for them; time. Last month, the team at TrackingTime made an announcement that caused a ripple of excitement among those companies that have come to rely on their time tracking and management software tools.“Today, we are thrilled to announce the TrackingTime Tab for Microsoft Teams , an amazing new product added to our already long list,” was the announcement made by TrackingTime.What this means for Teams users is that without ever leaving their Microsoft Teams workspace, freelancers, the self-employed, and the employers and employees of even the largest corporations can now track the time spent on any specific project. TrackingTime’s collaboration with Microsoft Teams is significant for all those who need a transparent system of billing and creating payrolls and who want to do this through Teams.When launched eight years ago, the team at TrackingTime set out to reinvent time tracking software and have integrated their product with more than 35 online services making it available to a huge range of desktop and mobile apps. The software is collaborative and cloud-based and can be used by businesses to keep track of work hours on on projects of any type and size. The company is committed to keeping the data of all its users secure with strict measures that follow best practices.Besides time, task and project management, the software also includes attendance and team management, timesheets , and client reports. As teams work on projects, the hours are stored so that reports are easier than ever to complete.Users of the software can manage large groups and teams in real-time and with less effort than ever before, and different users can be allowed different access levels. Timesheets and timecards can be categorized so they can accurately reflect hours logged by clients, employees, tasks, projects and more. These can be shared with clients and colleagues as needed, and these can also be customized and tailored accordingly for the purpose they are required.The General Manager for Microsoft Teams at Microsoft Corp., Bhrighu Sareen recently proclaimed, “Built on Office 365, these integrations for the Microsoft Teams platform were built by our ecosystem associates. This will enhance the overall experience that we are already delivering to our users.”The advantages of TrackingTime in Microsoft teams include:· Seamless integration from the Teams workspace· Teams of any size can track the time put into their work· Colleagues can view what each one is working on· Allows teams to view project overviews· New tasks can be opened“Teams everywhere are now empowered to take productivity to the next level with this exciting release of the Microsoft Team integration,” said Eric Tulle, co-founder, and CEO of TrackingTime. “Our aim, when starting TrackingTime, was to create software for our users that would help them remain focused on refining productivity and transparency. This is not about just focusing on time tracking for billing and accounting purposes, something which most of our competitors have poured their focus on.”Businesses and companies that have enjoyed using TrackingTime with their favorite business apps can now also use it with Microsoft Teams. Without leaving their workspace, they can use the TrackingTime tab to see what their team is working on, stay on top of projects, and make every minute of the time spent on a project count.Tracking time is free for teams of up to three people and three projects and can be used for free by bigger teams for a 14-day trial period before deciding to purchase.For more information about TrackingTime and their collaboration with Microsoft Teams, visit Time Tracking for Microsoft Teams About TrackingTime: The cloud-based time tracking service was created as a collaborative tool to help freelancers, large companies and small businesses manage their projects while also keeping track of billable hours and to measure productivity. One of the top VC firms in Latin America, Enzyme VC, put up the seed capital for the company that was co-founded in 2010 by Eric Tulle, Diego Wyllie, and Leonardo Custer. The company is incorporated in the U.S. and has offices in Buenos Aires and Munich.



