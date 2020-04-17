Newly appointed government officials sworn in

Luanda, ANGOLA, April 17 - Angolan President, João Lourenço, inaugurated Friday the newly appointed Secretaries of State for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Esmeralda Bravo Mendonça da Silva and Hélder Leonardo Chingunde Marcelino, respectively. ,

'

At the same ceremony held at the Presidential Palace, the secretaries of the President of the Republic for Political and Parliamentary Affairs, Fernando Bartolomeu Cativa, and for State Reform, Pedro Fiete Correia Raimundo, were also sworn in.

Flávio Saraiva de Carvalho Fonseca, former Secretary of the President of the Republic for Regional and Local Affairs, was sworn in as advisor to the holder of the Executive Power.

On the occasion, João Lourenço said expects the newly sworn in officials to perform with zeal and responsibility the missions assigned to them and, at the same time, to provide the due political and technical support to their respective portfolios.

Within the framework of the organization and functioning of the auxiliary bodies of the President of the Republic, the Secretariat for Regional and Local Affairs has been abolished, with the designation and powers adjusted.

The Secretariat for Political and Parliamentary Affairs has been created to replace the former Secretariat for Political, Parliamentary and Constitutional Affairs and the Secretariat for State Reform.

