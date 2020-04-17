FDA Confirms There is No Link Between Vaping and COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- Hamilton, ON, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For several months now, anti-vaping groups have used COVID-19 to promote their agenda. Many of these groups have suggested that vapers are at increased risk of contracting COVID-19 or of having increased severity in symptoms. The Canadian Vaping Association (CVA) has repeatedly refuted these unsubstantiated claims. Today, The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) told Bloomberg News, “E-cigarette use can expose the lungs to toxic chemicals, but whether those exposures increase the risk of COVID-19 is not known.”

The vapour industry was further vindicated when the Science Media Research Center released statements further clarifying what is known about vaping and COVID-19. “There is no evidence that vaping increases the risk of infection or progression to severe conditions of COVID-19. However, vapers with a long previous smoking history could exhibit conditions seen in vulnerable patients. However, this would not be an effect of vaping but of previous smoking. Since completely switching from smoking to vaping improves cardiovascular and respiratory conditions, smokers who switch to vaping might be expected to have a better prognosis if infected by COVID-19,” said Dr. Caitlyn Notley. “E-cigarettes are the most popular consumer option for stop smoking support, and they are effective. People should be encouraged to switch to vaping rather than continuing to smoke tobacco,” she continued.

It is time that anti-vaping groups and biased individuals stopped using vaping as a scapegoat or fear mongering tool and started looking at the science. Vaping is at least twice as effective as the next leading cessation product and 95 percent less harmful than combustible tobacco. We know that smokers are at risk for increased symptom severity if they contract COVID-19. Now is the time to lead smokers to proven harm reduction methods, such as vaping. The unsubstantiated claims and personal biases against vaping are hazardous to public health.

Darryl Tempest The Canadian Vaping Association 6472741867 dtempest@thecva.org



