VIDEO CONSUMER ALERT: Track Stimulus Payment to Prevent Fraud
Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release
VIDEO CONSUMER ALERT: Track Stimulus Payment to Prevent FraudIRS.gov. On the website, users can also access the IRS tool designed to allow beneficiaries to request an earlier stimulus payment. Payments are being made via direct deposit and checks in the mail. While we understand the website experienced some early glitches, it appears to now be operating. If you have issues accessing the site, contact the IRS at 1(800) 829-1040. Even before the U.S. Congress passed the COVID-19 stimulus package, scammers were already sending fake message designed to exploit the payments to steal people’s personal and financial information. By working with the IRS directly, Floridians should be better prepared to ignore scam messages. Attorney General Moody issued nine Consumer Alerts since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged in Florida. Several of these alerts related to stimulus payments and can be accessed at the links below. CONSUMER ALERT: COVID-19 Robocall Scams Abound CONSUMER ALERT: Scammers Know Direct Deposit Stimulus Payments are on the Way CONSUMER ALERT: Download Tips to Guard Against COVID-19 Scams CONSUMER ALERT: Scammers Exploit US Census and COVID-19 to Rip Off Floridians CONSUMER ALERT: Scammers Use COVID-19 Stimulus Package to Target Floridians To view previous Consumer Alerts about emerging COVID-19 related scams, click here.
Anyone who encounters a coronavirus stimulus package scam or any other types of COVID-19 fraud, should contact the Florida Attorney General’s Office at 1(866) 9NO-SCAM orMyFloridaLegal.com.
Anyone encountering a scam should report the incident to the Florida Attorney General's Office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or visiting MyFloridaLegal.com.
